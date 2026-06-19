Kevin McKernan is so much more than one of my favorite people on Earth - he’s a true innovator, thinker and a builder. He recently debuted his novel DNA detection technology which he calls Longitudinal Identification via Dequenching of Amplified Reporters (LIDAR) at the CannMed 2026 Innovation & Collaboration Summit in Lake Tahoe where he made quite the splash - and rightly so!

You can watch his reposted presentation on X or on his Anandamide Substack.

I can’t overstate how innovative and field-transforming this new technology is by simple virtue of its efficiency to maximize granularity of post-PCR information and minimize cost, reagents and time/energy spent.

In a few words: LIDAR is the evolution of qPCR.

First a little re-explanation of current qPCR and its limitations.

qPCR (quantitative PCR) is a lab technique that measures the amount of a specific DNA target in a sample by monitoring its amplification during the PCR reaction in real time, rather than only at the end like conventional PCR.

The image below shows typical qPCR amplification curves. Each colored line represents the increase in fluorescence from a different target or sample as DNA is amplified cycle by cycle. A cycle is literally a cycle of heating and cooling the reaction mixture through three temperature steps using a machine: denaturation (separating the DNA strands), annealing (primers binding to the target), and extension (the polymerase synthesizing new DNA strands).

The horizontal red line in the image is the threshold - the point at which the signal is considered significantly above background. The cycle number where a curve crosses this threshold (called Cq or Ct) is used to quantify the starting amount of target DNA. Remember when the COVID conners sent out commands to lab techs to go to 45 Cts to claim “COVID positive” results?

SYBR Green fluorescence chart produced in real-time PCR . https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Real-time_polymerase_chain_reaction

The x-axis is the PCR cycle number, and the y-axis is the normalized fluorescence intensity (more DNA → more amplification → more intensity).

THM: Lines go up → DNA amplified. Color green → specific amplicon (target) detected early at 10 cycles → loads of DNA.

So those colorful curves represented are the different targets or samples being measured simultaneously in the same reaction (N.B. multiplexing means multiple targets in one tube are amplified and detected using different colored probes) or different replicates. Each colored line (green, red, black, magenta/pink, cyan/blue, etc.) shows the increase in fluorescence over PCR cycles for one specific reaction or target. Most standard qPCR instruments support 5-color multiplexing, so seeing 5 different colored curves is very common. Stay tuned!

In a multiplex qPCR experiment, each color typically corresponds to a different fluorescent dye/detection channel. The thing is though, that one fluorophore = one amplicon, so potential color pairs are wasted as Kevin points out in his video. This means you are wasting potential capacity - you have only as many targets as you have distinct colors. What this means is that you have limited information density per reaction. I’ll get back to this when I explain LIDAR.

In order to do a qPCR reaction, you need at a minimum, at least one pair of specific primers, dNTPs, a suitable buffer solution and a thermo-stable DNA polymerase. And of course, a decent DNA sample.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consists of many heating and cooling cycles that allow the denaturation of double stranded DNA, annealing of oligonucleotide primers, and elongation of new complementary strands by DNA polymerase. The copy number of the amplicon increases exponentially with each PCR cycle. https://www.zymoresearch.com/blogs/blog/how-to-design-primers-for-pcr-experiments

A sample marked with a fluorophore is added to this mixture in a thermal cycler → that humming machine you can see in the following video that went oh so viral.

The thermal cycler contains optical sensors that measure the fluorescence emitted by the fluorophores after they have been excited at the required wavelength. This enables real-time tracking of the amplicon generation rate for one or more specific products throughout the reaction. The cycler rapidly heats and chills samples (in cycles), taking advantage of the physicochemical properties of the nucleic acids and DNA polymerase: hot → take DNA apart; cool → build new DNA via annealing (primer binding) and extension (new strand synthesis). qPCR nerds design their own cycle programs according to the specific DNA template, primer sequences, amplicon length, GC content, and polymerase being used.

Detection

Non-specific binding (SYBR green)

For DNA detection in qPCR, one option is to use non-specific DNA-binding dyes like SYBR Green. This is a cool option because it’s cheap (only needs primers), but it’s limited because it binds all dsDNA to include nonspecific (unwanted) products or primer-dimers, and naturally, this can reduce accuracy. FYI: Primer-dimers are short, unwanted DNA fragments formed when primers bind to each other (instead of the target) because parts of their sequences are complementary.

Sequence-specific binding (TaqMan)

Alternatively, you can use sequence-specific fluorescent probes such as TaqMan probes. These probes have a fluorescent reporter (F) at the 5′ end and a quencher (Q) at the 3′ end. While the probe is intact, the quencher suppresses (dims) the reporter’s fluorescence. When the probe binds to the correct target sequence and is cleaved by the polymerase, the reporter is released and fluorescence increases.Key Advantage: Much higher specificity — only the desired target sequence generates a signal. This also enables strong multiplexing with multiple colored probes.

Alternatively, you can also use sequence-specific fluorescent probes such as TaqMan. These probes have a fluorescent reporter (F) at one end and a quencher (Q) at the other. The quencher dims the reporter (fluorophore).

Real time PCR uses fluorophores in order to detect levels of gene expression. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Real-time_polymerase_chain_reaction

A reporter is the fluorescent dye attached to the 5′ end of the probe. It emits light when excited by the instrument’s light source. A quencher is a molecule attached to the 3′ end that suppresses (quenches) the reporter’s fluorescence through energy transfer (FRET) as long as the two are physically close on the intact probe. So while the probe is intact, the quencher suppresses (dims) the reporter’s fluorescence. When the probe binds to the correct target sequence and is cleaved by the polymerase, the reporter is released and fluorescence increases.

This probe-based method has high specificity because it only generates a signal when the probe hybridizes to the exact complementary target sequence. This makes it excellent for multiplexing (reminder: multiple targets in one tube using different colored probes) → only the desired sequence is detected.

Thing thing is though that you can’t do High-Resolution Melt (HRM) analysis post TaqMan reactions and I will get into why this is a strong limitation. TaqMan probes are hydrolysis probes → the Taq polymerase wrecks the probe during amplification, destroying the double-stranded DNA-probe complex needed for meaningful melt curve analysis. LIDAR fixes this! Stay tuned.

N.B. Every single TaqMan assay has a sequence-specific probe that is unique that costs hundreds of bucks (like $400) because you have to double label with both a quencher and a probe. LIDAR also fixes this! Hint: A universal “tail” reduces this cost dramatically and also the bench work prep. Stay tuned.

TaqMan limitation - go for SYBR green (and LIDAR!)

One last thing to understand regarding qPCR is the importance of melting temperature (Tm) and High-Resolution Melt (HRM) curves. Each unique DNA fragment (amplicon) produced during PCR has its own characteristic melting temperature - the point at which the double-stranded DNA dissociates into single strands. This Tm is determined by the fragment’s length, sequence composition (especially GC content), and nearest-neighbor interactions - all governed by thermodynamics.

As we humans often do, we can exploit this property! After PCR, by gradually increasing the temperature while monitoring fluorescence with a double-stranded DNA-binding dye (again: this does not work with TaqMan probes, because they are destroyed during amplification), we can generate HRM curves. These curves serve as a highly specific sequence barcode for the amplified product.

As I mentioned, we PCR nerds design our primers and probes with Tm values in mind for optimal annealing, and we can also use HRM analysis to do all kinds of stuff like 1. distinguish different amplicons, 2. detect single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), 3. identify variants, 4. verify specificity or 5. elucidate the difference in Tms between reverse and forward primers - as Kevin does in the video.

Don’t FRET!

A little on the distance stuff he was talking about in the video, ie: the Förster (Förster Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)) radius and F-Q stuff. In standard TaqMan-style probes, the fluorescent reporter (F) and quencher (Q) are attached to opposite ends of the same oligonucleotide probe, as we went through. When the probe is intact, the reporter and quencher are held close together (within a few nanometers). At this short distance, FRET occurs → the excited reporter transfers its energy non-radiatively to the quencher instead of emitting light. This keeps fluorescence very low.

The Förster radius (R₀) is the critical distance at which FRET efficiency is exactly 50%. For most F-Q pairs used in qPCR probes, R₀ is typically 4–6 nm. Above ~10 nm, FRET drops sharply and fluorescence recovers. Kevin points out that this distance dependence is both a feature and a limitation because it enables excellent quenching when the probe is whole, but once the polymerase cleaves the probe (standard TaqMan), the reporter and quencher separate permanently → permanent signal. LIDAR fixes this too!

Enter LIDAR

Basically, Kevin’s developed and tested an elegant molecular biology hack that dramatically increases the information you can extract from existing qPCR hardware using only clever chemistry.

LIDAR’s genius lies in its primer-probe hybrid (Prober) design where the reporter and quencher are arranged so that dequenching happens in a more controlled, reversible or orthogonal way. This preserves the ability to do both real-time detection and post-PCR HRM curves on the same amplicon - something impossible with classical hydrolysis probes.

So the Prober turns standard 5-color qPCR instruments into much higher-plex, multidimensional platforms, without any hardware upgrade that combines the best of the two qPCR worlds:

Hydrolysis probe-style real-time detection (like TaqMan) for accurate quantification during amplification. HRM for sequence-specific melt curve identification (like SYBR Green + HRM)..

Point 2 is really a kicker for me because HRM analysis after qPCR provides an additional independent dimension (a second “color” or barcode) on top of the original fluorescent reporter color! So just think now, permutations and combinations await!

More targets (dimensions), more accuracy.

LIDAR → granularity of information increases a lot for less work, less cost and [retro]fittable to machines already on your bench top.

LIDAR summary

One Prober molecule gives you both a real-time amplification signal and a post-PCR melt barcode for extra specificity and identification. This means that you can achieve 5-color multiplexing + multiple HRM barcodes per color to yield potentially dozens to 100+ targets on the same humming machine you’ve always used!

This is quite the upgrade! According to Kevin, it actually works on the ~1 million qPCR machines already in the field and this means a “10X improvement in spectral bandwidth, all wetware”.

Kevin demonstrated ALL of the following:

5-color sequencing-specific LIDAR assays working cleanly. Melt curves distinguishing different sequences even in the same color channel. Orthogonal dequenching to solve ordering issues with multiple dyes. Real applications in Cannabis genotyping (strain ID, SNP panels, turning 3-plex into 6+ plex). Integration with their Kannapedia database for strain tracking.

This is a major upgrade in qPCR itself with no requirement for hardware upgrades!

Every PCR company is going to adopt this. Guaranteed.