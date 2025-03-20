Click on the photo below to hear Matthew speak on The Highwire about the film. Both Matthew and Del speak quite a bit on VAERS.

And by the way, they won the “Best of Fest” and Best Director at the Santa Monica Film Festival.

I just couldn’t be prouder of Matthew. He came all the way to me - for three solid days of filming - to get the first line story about the VAERS data. I am not sure how much of our footage made it to the final cut (so hard to make the final cut!), but man oh man, we have footage for years from those 3 days!

GOD SPEED my dear friend and keep turning the world upside down by telling the truth! You can watch the teaser by clicking the photo below.