Matthew Guthrie hits a home run for the injured with his sensational new documentary
Follow The Silenced
Click on the photo below to hear Matthew speak on The Highwire about the film. Both Matthew and Del speak quite a bit on VAERS.
And by the way, they won the “Best of Fest” and Best Director at the Santa Monica Film Festival.
I just couldn’t be prouder of Matthew. He came all the way to me - for three solid days of filming - to get the first line story about the VAERS data. I am not sure how much of our footage made it to the final cut (so hard to make the final cut!), but man oh man, we have footage for years from those 3 days!
GOD SPEED my dear friend and keep turning the world upside down by telling the truth! You can watch the teaser by clicking the photo below.
Thanks for all your work, especially around VAERS. Glad you made it to the silver screen.
I'm so very grateful to all who contributed to this film, and to Santa Monica Film Festival's willingness to show it. Such important work. Jessica, you have been a star all along! Congratulations on a well deserved win to all who contributed! The tide is turning! I cannot wait to see the film!