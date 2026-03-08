Here’s a review of MAID:

As Rupa Subramanya points out in the video below, MAID rules (government-assisted suicide) have been changed recently. Instead of the 10-day reflection period - given to ensure that the people who filled out the forms to kill themselves with government help are sure that they want too die and not just having a bad run - these people can now be killed on the SAME DAY.

So it’s not just that 1/20 deaths in Canada now are government-assisted “suicides”, they’ve ramped it up even more by “allowing” same-day offing.

The official cumulative total from Health Canada’s Sixth Annual Report (covering data up to December 31, 2024, and released in November 2025) is 76,475 Canadians who have received MAID (died via the program) since legalization in 2016.

Here are some charts that might make you feel like puking.

Even more requests for MAID, than actual completed MAIDs, were filed.

The percentage of people who were green lit for government-help to stop living is staggering. In 2021, 81.9% of people who requested to be killed by their government, got their request granted. And 82% in 2022. It’s only declining minorly as the years pass.

Here’s something that might shock you. A rough total for dogs euthanized in Canada from 2016 to 2024 is approximately 35,000 according to reporting in humane society/SPCA shelters (the primary source of national data via Humane Canada).

So according to these statistics, more people than dogs are being euthanized in Canada right now. In 2022, human MAiD provisions (13,241) were about 528% of the estimated number of shelter-euthanized dogs (~2,500), meaning MAiD cases were roughly 5.28 times as many as dog euthanasia numbers that year (according to the chart’s trend and data).

So what if you’re having a bad day? You can’t change your mind if you’re dead.

This is so predatory.

I have an idea. Instead of the government hastening death of people down on their luck, why don’t they improve the quality of life for Canadian citizens?

The middle class was decimated with intent as part of the COVID con, and many - and I do mean many - have simply not recovered. Business loss, home loss, inability to work, isolation from family, inability to even rent due to inflation, and a health care system - once touted as the best in the world - that simply does NOT function.

I hear stories every day of people not being able to find a doctor, or even engage the system. I hear stories of 2-year wait lists for necessary surgeries.

What the hell happened? Did the doctors quit? Did they die? Why can’t Canadians get a doctor anymore? Canadians pay for this so-called “free healthcare” via taxes (which are close to 35% of wages now - maybe higher? - by the way) so why can’t they benefit from this healthcare system?

Since many cannot, these many opt to simply end it all as a “solution”. But guess what? When your physical body is dead, you can’t come back to this precious life. If you’re having a hard day and feel completely alone, there should something provided by the government - ANYTHING - that people can do to seek care, rather than suicide.

A retreat. A sanctuary. Medical help. Whatever they need TO CONTINUE TO LIVE. Perhaps even happily!

It’s Canada for Christ’s sake!!

My only conclusion here is that this is purposeful - to siphon off the people who feel weakened. And I am NOT judging. Times are exceedingly trying, and I don’t doubt that it is too much for many people to handle. We’ve been trodden on, dehumanized, and bullied for years. Taxed (humiliation ritual/scam) into oblivion, gaslit and demoralized beyond belief.

I hear people claim every day that both the COVID measures - and specifically the shots that were administered under duress onto so many - were designed to kill. These people making these claims are mocked for even suggesting such a thing, and have been for years. But think about it for a second, and feel free to use my words the next time you confront a mocker.

If government-sanctioned aided death - of young people too - is becoming normalized, then why would anyone have a single doubt in their mind that this same “government” that blasted you with nonsense about dying from a cold virus lest you inject yourself 100 times with an experimental shot, would have any problem with you dying as a result of these shots?

Think about it. Why is it so hard to get death data in Canada? Too shocking, perhaps?

I said it before in a previous article":

How should we all proceed then, in the wake of so much loss and lingering sadness and desperation? I mean, it’s almost impossible to afford to live in Canada now, even if you have a good job. Rent and the cost of food has exploded. This all fits nicely into the idea that people will eventually be forced into accepting government handouts. Good for government sanctioned serfdom - bad for people. Those government handouts will probably include a hit of heroin and a leaflet on how to MAID yourself. If you’re in Canada anyway.

I will stop here with a message: If you can help someone, please do. Sufferers often do so in silence, so be kind. Be aware. Listen.

DON’T LET THEM KEEP ENDORSING THE DEATH OF HEALTHY CANADIANS WHO MIGHT SIMPLY BE HAVING A BAD DAY.