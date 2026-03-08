Unacceptable Jessica

Mary
9h

When I was growing up, if someone had told me that there would be a time when it was acceptable to mutilate children, take them away from their parents, refuse to deport illegal aliens who had committed atrocious crimes, force people to take an injection that could seriously harm them, and offer assisted suicide as an option for someone going through a bad time, I would not have believed it. But here we are. When does this nightmare end?

5 replies
freelearner's avatar
freelearner
9h

My daughter has a friend in his 20s who lives on Prince Edward Island. He went to the ER thinking he was having a heart attack but he was in fact having a panic attack. He continued to experience the terror of believing you are dying and asked for sedatives; they denied him any medication. He said "What am I supposed to do then, just kill myself?" Obviously said sarcastically. They provided him with MAiD paperwork. No ativan, no xanax, no visit from a psychiatrist with coping techniques, no care -- but MAiD paperwork yes. This is a healthy young man in his 20s working as a security guard, in good shape.

Secondly -- I'm not saying the globalists' goal is depopulation, I'm just asking, if their goal *was* depopulation without most people noticing -- what would they be doing differently? What?

They can't do *everything* wrong by accident. It would be like taking a multiple choice test with 100 questions and getting every single one wrong. Statistically impossible unless they got it wrong knowingly and on purpose.

3 replies by Jessica Rose and others
46 more comments...

