I received an email from a follower today.

I have written about expired lots here and here and here and here and here and here. Having received this email, I decided to comb through VAERS and find out how many of these particular lots have been reported to VAERS with associated adverse events and list what kinds of adverse events we’re talking about here.

This is what I found.

As you can see, there are many reports for 1805018, 1805020, 1805022, 1805025, 1805029 and 1805031. First of all, these should have all been administered before May 27, 2021 (or August if you consider extension) considering that if the almighty CDC requested non-use, then there should have been non-use.

Let’s check.

Seems like the lots associated with a high number of adverse events were injected after the market removal date. Of all the lots listed associated with a high number of adverse events, all but 1805025 were administered post-market withdrawal.

What was the rate of serious adverse events for each of 1805018, 1805020, 1805022, 1805025, 1805029 and 1805031?

Remember how the VAERS handbook states that 10-15% is normal for an SAE rate as per any list of adverse events?

Seems like a lot more, don’t you think? As in, in all cases.

I wonder if anyone will explain why these lots that were meant to be pulled were injected into people anyway resulting in high rates of serious adverse events? Must be a coincidence.

Safe and effective never felt so safe. And effective.