Unacceptable Jessica

Vivien C Buckley
16h

Dr. Charles Hoffe of BC complained to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C that he was seeing adverse effects with certain lots, which led to an investigation not of the shots but of him. I live in Ontario but on his list was my lot # and I’m injured. I had mine in April/21 so thought it curious that the same lot as mine was given in BC months later.

Peter Daniel Miller
17h

What happens to the contents of those viles, sorry vials, when they go past their expiration date? One possibility is they become inactive and therefore not dangerous? That result is implied by the CDC statement that expired shots 'may require re-vaccination'. Or it may not (CDC covering all the bases there), depending on 'manufacturers' guidance'. What do Mod/Pfizer say about what happens to expired vaccine material? But these expired vax materials cannot be harmless if injecting them has led to so many serious adverse events. Maybe it's whatever is put into the, uh, vials to extend the shelf life of their despicable contents? What exactly is put into them to extend their shelf life? Also, relatedly, it's hard to believe all six billion, or whatever the number of shots is, were stored under the specified deep-freeze conditions. Maybe the contents are inactivated by higher temperatures? If so, does that make them harmless? Or equally or more harmful? Studies to answer these questions are what HHS/NIH/CDC should be doing now.

