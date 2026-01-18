Looking Back: My COVEXIT Talk Where the VAERS Warnings Were Impossible to Ignore
We saw the red flags early. If officials had listened, humanity's biggest iatrogenic tragedy might never have happened.
Please click on the link to listen to the interview. PLEASE DO. And please share.
It’s amazing to me how this was 4 years ago. If I hadn’t been suppressed - along with all of my wonderful colleagues - so many more people would be healthy and alive.
It’s really like that.
We don’t have any liability if something happens with these products. And there is… there is, a risk.
The people who are making claims that there are no safety signals being thrown off, I really, really hope that some day you see it from a different point of view: perhaps from the point of view of your loved ones. What if something happened to them? Would you feel the same way? Would you still say there is no risk?
The parents of children who, by the way, have been vaccine-injured in the past, they’re experiencing this - this has changed their lives forever. This has changed the lives of their children forever.
I don’t like it when other people are in pain. I want everyone to be happy and healthy, and there are easy ways to achieve that here. One of them is to listen to the people who are the analyzing this data and saying “Hey, there’s something bad going on here, and we need to stop rolling out these products and do some real science and get some long-term data on the go first”.
Jessica Rose, 2021
when do we start arresting the people who suppressed this information and prosecuting them for murder?
Thank you dear Jessica for bringing your skills and expertise to help awaken us all to this great PsyOp which has brought much suffering to the human race. But because of you and all of the truth warriors, many people like me saw through this illusion and did not comply. This body is the temple of the divine and no mRNA or any other synthetic crap is going into it.