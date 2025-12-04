Live stream of the CDC ACIP meetingThe sports channel for nerds :)Jessica RoseDec 04, 2025842610Share842610Share
I am listening to the ACIP meeting. One thing they have not mentioned is the fact that the HEP B is given to newborns WITHOUT consent from the parents. They are not even told that their newborn will be given this vaccination. My granddaughter just had a baby and fortunately she respects the knowledge of me her grandmother and refused the HEP B, Vit. K and the goop they put in the babies eyes. She will also not be subjecting her baby to any vaccines in the future. While the vaccines "may" help fight the disease they were created to stop but the other ramifications are worse than the disease. We have children today suffering from ailments children when I grew up never experienced. It does not take a rocket scientist to understand why.
I have been watching this whole thing. Cases were made that no analysis has ever been done to compare risk : benefit of birth vaccination for Hep.B in the low risk newbornes, compared to a placebo group, or even a comparative unvaccinated group that is not premature and low birth weight (higher risk of death).
Also presented were evidence of harms, which were not specifically sought in studies, such as doubling of neonatal fevers in an Israeli hospital, concurrent with introduction of routine neonatal Hep.B vaccination, and a variety of autoimmune disease reports linked to neonatal Hep.B vaccination, but without strictly proven causation.
Rather strident questions and comments basically said, "you are evil to discuss stopping this vaccination program".
Manufacturer's representatives are reading prepared statements. They recommend keeping the status quo, of course. They use nice words.
Sacchromyces cerevisiae yeast culture is used to create these vaccines, and antibodies to this have risen in inflammatory bowel disease. Have manufacturers looked at this?
"See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil", is manufacturer response.
Much discussion, but votes are put off until Friday morning after public comments.