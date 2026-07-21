Two extraordinarily high-quality papers have recently been published that both explore lipid nanoparticle (LNP) interactions with cellular membranes - the nano-bio-interface - but from very different angles.

One, by Konstantin Balashev, is very much in the “LNP nucleic acid me” camp - focused on optimizing LNP-membrane dynamics, including lipid mixing, endosomal escape and biophysical characterization - all in service of getting more genetic material to human cells. To be fair, Balashev does acknowledge the “nanotoxicological risks inherent in biomedical applications”, but his excellent paper is clearly motivated by improving these systems so that we can keep using them.

The other, by Seger, Gutschi, and Seneff, takes a much more critical “LNP-me-less-because-I’m-toxic” approach. It frames LNPs as active biointerfaces rather than passive carriers and meticulously details the harms they impose on cell membranes and downstream intracellular signaling pathways.

In short, the Balashev paper treats membrane interaction primarily as an engineering challenge to be solved for better performance, whereas the Seneff et al. paper views it as a potential source of persistent biological dysregulation and toxicity.

The Seger, Gutschi and Seneff paper

A substantial paper published in the journal Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B on July 6, 2026 is entitled: Lipid nanoparticles as active biointerfaces: From membrane interaction to systemic dysregulation. It has 342 references.

As the graphical abstract illustrates (Figure 1), this paper demonstrates that lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are not merely passive delivery vehicles, but active biointerfaces that disrupt cellular membranes and the phosphatidylinositol (PI) cycle - thereby interfering with critical intracellular signaling pathways even in the absence of nucleic acid cargo.

Figure 1: Graphical abstract illustrating effect of LNPs on cell membranes and signaling pathways. Source: Seneff et al. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211383526004235?via%3Dihub#abs0015

Phosphorylation of PI occurs primarily on the cytoplasmic (inner) surface of cell membranes by intracellular or peripheral membrane kinases. The PI cycle is highly complex and regulates many essential intracellular signaling pathways and comprises a key subset of phosphoinositide signaling (Figure 2). It involves PIP2 hydrolysis by phospholipase C (PLC), thereby linking membrane perturbation to downstream cascades including NF-κB, MAPK, JAK/STAT, and mTOR. Defects in this particular phosphorylation pathway are known to cause Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, Lowe's syndrome and certain ciliopathies.

Figure 2: Phosphoinositide signaling pathway. Source: https://www.cellsignal.com/pathways/phosphoinositide-lipid-signaling.

Needless to say, if a highly positively charged exogenous entity such as an LNP disrupts or perforates a cell membrane, the local lipids and associated molecules at that site will inevitably be affected. It is important to note that such membrane disturbances can activate or obstruct downstream signaling pathways, ultimately altering the cell’s fate. I intentionally inserted this signaling pathway schematic into this article as Figure 2 to show how complex these pathways are - even minor disruptions can alter them.

Recap on LNPs used by Pfizer and Moderna

The LNPs used in the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 injectable products are composed of four main lipids: PEGylated lipids (polyethylene glycol), cholesterol, phospholipids, and ionizable cationic lipids. Their “recipes” are slightly different in that Moderna used the SM-102 ionizable cationic lipid, and Pfizer used ALC-0315.

The phospholipids are generally neutral and help form and stabilize the lipid bilayer structure of the nanoparticle. Cholesterol modulates membrane fluidity and rigidity, improving LNP stability and fusogenicity. PEGylated lipids act as a hydrophilic “charge shield” that enables prolonged circulation time by reducing immune recognition and opsonization, while the ionizable cationic lipids are critical for complexing with the negatively charged mRNA and facilitating endosomal escape inside the cell.

Figure 3: Microfluidic mixing of lipid nanoparticles. Source: https://www.precigenome.com/lipid-nanoparticles-lnp/lipid-nanoparticle-synthesis-nanogenerator/preclinical-lipid-nanoparticles-lnp-preparation-system-liposome-plga.

These lipids (dissolved in an organic solvent) are mixed with an aqueous stream containing the “desired” nucleic acid cargo in a microfluidic mixer under precisely controlled conditions as shown in Figure 3. And just like that - presto change-o! - lipid nanoparticles loaded with the cargo of choice are formed. Seneff et al. duly note that even empty LNPs may have comparable impacts with respect to “dependence on ionizable lipid partitioning, mitigation via restoration of PI homeostasis and cumulative effects after repeated exposure”.

The lipid-nanoparticle-driven membrane dysfunction (L-DMD) hypothesis

As previously outlined, the authors propose the lipid-nanoparticle-driven membrane dysfunction (L-DMD) hypothesis. This hypothesis is the following:

L-DMD: A hypothesis centered on phosphatidylinositol (PI) cycle perturbations, as a unifying mechanistic framework connecting structural membrane changes to possible persistent alterations in intracellular signaling pathways, and consequently at the transcriptional level, including nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB), mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPKs), Janus kinase/signal transducers and activators of transcription (JAK/STAT), and mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1/2 (mTORC1/2).

The PI cycle is an excellent focal point because it directly links the mechanical and physicochemical damage inflicted by LNPs to downstream intracellular signaling pathways. You don’t need to master every detail of cell signaling (nobody does) to grasp the core concept: the cationic lipids in LNPs act like wrecking balls on cell membranes, and in their destructive wake they leave a “trail” of downstream effects.

As elegantly described in this paper, these effects extend all the way to alterations in pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (such as IL-6, TNF-α, IFNs), stress-response genes, and metabolic reprogramming, along with changes in mRNA stability/translation. The end result includes elevated inflammatory proteins, increased oxidative stress enzymes, and disrupted autophagy and protein synthesis at both nucleic acid and proteome levels. You can imagine the plethora adverse events that would likely ensue to include herpetic keratitis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, cytokine response syndrome, myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, encephalitis, seizures, thrombocytopenia, thrombosis, autoimmune disorders, metabolic dysregulation and multi-organ dysfunction, to name a few.

On biomolecular coronas - membrane effects of nano-bio interfacing

What actually happens upon injection of these LNPs into a human body is far more complex than oversimplified CDC schematics suggest. These exogenous particles do not behave in isolation. Instead, they interact with circulating proteins and other biomolecules in the plasma to form what is known as a biomolecular corona (or biocorona).

Figure 4: Mechanism of action of biodistribution. Source: Slide from presentation of Jessica Rose, PhD in Bucharest, 2023.

For the fellow surfers out there, think of the LNP like a bar of surf wax, and introducing the LNP to the body like rubbing the bar of wax on the ground. The bar would pick up all sorts of dirt and this would effect the efficiency of that next board waxing because naturally, the dirt would get in the way (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Clean surf wax and dirty surf wax. Source: https://surfspots.org/surf-wax-guide/

Like the dirty surf wax, this biocorona can alter how and where transfection occurs, promote broader systemic distribution and modulate the depth of ionizable cationic lipid integration into the endosomal membrane - an effect that, according to Seneff et al., would exacerbate PI cycle dysregulation.

Figure 6: Protein corona formation and surface charge neutralization after plasma exposure. Source: Seneff et al. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211383526004235?via%3Dihub#abs0015

The biocorona consists of a wide variety of adsorbed proteins, antibodies and other biomolecules as depicted in Figure 2B in the paper (Figure 6). This corona produces an internal-external charge imbalance: the interior of the LNP, teeming with ionizable cationic lipids, remains positively charged, while the outer protein shell largely neutralizes the surface charge (often resulting in near-neutral zeta potential). This charge offset significantly influences all sorts of things including the particle’s stability in circulation, its biodistribution profile, the mechanisms and efficiency of cellular uptake, and ultimately how effectively the LNP can fuse with or disrupt the endosomal membrane to release its cargo.

It is easy to see how this shroud of proteins would exert a significant influence. Not only would they alter the LNPs’ fate in the bloodstream, but also their transfection efficiency and behaviour once inside the cell.

The Balashev paper

Another substantial paper published in the journal Membranes on April 1, 2026 is entitled: Interfacial Interactions of Nanoparticles and Molecular Nanostructures with Model Membrane Systems: Mechanisms, Methods, and Applications. It has 181 references.

Figure 7: Graphical abstract showing LNPs of different geometries and their effects on cell membranes. Source: Balashev. https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0375/16/4/134

As the graphical abstract illustrates in Figure 7, this paper demonstrates how nanoparticle geometry influences membrane dynamics while underscoring the importance of understanding these interactions for advancing nanomedicine - specifically for optimizing therapeutic delivery rather than for exposing cellular damage. Three distinct nanoparticle types are shown - spherical nanoparticles undergoing surface adsorption, rod-shaped nanoparticles inserting into the membrane to form pores, and dendrimers extracting lipids from the bilayer - highlighting different modes of membrane disruption or engagement.

Again, even if an optimized LNP (any NP type) shape could reduce membrane destruction, these particles are still foreign entities that are inherently disruptive. This paper does not address the destructive nature of the LNPs in any meaningful depth, nor does it explore the critical link between initial cell membrane disruptions and subsequent downstream signaling dysregulation - a connection that is so elegantly described in the Seneff et al. paper.

Balashev does mention the issue of adverse events once in the introduction and does acknowledge nanotoxicological risks, its treatment is “in passing” and is framed as challenges that can be mitigated through optimization rather than explored as persistent problems.

I would argue against this claim.

I would NEVER wax my board with a dirty bar of wax.

In the haste to ensure that everyone on planet Earth was injected with the nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injectable products, no one thought to come clean about the realities of the wrecking ball that the LNPs are to cells, regardless of how long they’ve been being developed and “improved”. In effect, “they” forced millions to wax their boards with dirty wax.

Manufacturers, regulators and politicians instead chose to [ignorantly] pedestal this novel technology - both the LNPs and the nucleoside-modified mRNA - hailing it as “safe and effective” whilst labeling it a vaccine. If proper attention had been paid to the destructive nature of the LNPs - particularly their ability to disrupt cell membranes and trigger subsequent downstream signaling dysregulation - millions of people might have been spared significant pain and suffering from sustained injuries.

I compared and contrasted these two papers for a very important reason: to show how motivation shapes scientific study. Different researchers can produce high-quality, publication-worthy work on the same topic yet arrive at fundamentally different conclusions based on their underlying perspectives and goals. This is precisely why it is vital to publish all relevant data and studies - so that a balanced, comprehensive picture can emerge. The public has a right to see a full body of evidence in order to form their own informed view.