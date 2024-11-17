Jess on Darkhorse Podcast!
I speak with Bret on the subject matter of SARS-2 origin, the COVID-19 shots and the rift within the 'dissident' community regarding the existence of a novel pathogen
Please click on the photo to watch and listen! Somebody commented in the YouTube comments for me to water my fern. Guilty as charged: I am afraid I am responsible for the loss of my fern. It was actually over-watered - that’s what did her in. :(
Enjoy :)
A fun two-hour uninterrupted chat.
Thanks for this brilliant discussion with Bret. Thsi is the right way to handle the disagreement. We can't afford to have an academic trench war over whether there's was or wasn't a new pathogen. Everybody agree that the mRNA platform is too dangerous, and right now everybody should come together and get it stopped. Afterwards we can make improvements to our understanding of biology, by having a grown up discussion about virus vs no virus and new vs no new pathogen.
Awesome. I have listened to Kevin Mckernan on Darkhorse four times now. I can’t wait for your follow up.