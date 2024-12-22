Share this postUnacceptable JessicaJeffrey Tucker takes the stage at AmericaFESTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJeffrey Tucker takes the stage at AmericaFESTEmancipation!Jessica RoseDec 22, 202411Share this postUnacceptable JessicaJeffrey Tucker takes the stage at AmericaFESTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareClick on picture to hear his speech. https://www.freerogernow.org/11Share this postUnacceptable JessicaJeffrey Tucker takes the stage at AmericaFESTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
Many an op-ed written by him were read by me when I had an Epoch Times membership. Brilliant man.