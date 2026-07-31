Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Kirk Martinak's avatar
Kirk Martinak
1h

This whole exchange is peak bureaucratic gymnastics. They redefine terms, dodging locations, and answering every direct question with a technically correct but functionally useless pivot. If it takes this much linguistic contortion to explain why something ‘isn’t GoF,’ that tells you everything. smh

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M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
29m

Dear Jessica, who needs data Centers or AI, when we have you. Thank you once again for dissecting the emails and explaining their meaning. I used to think the creation of monster viruses was a sci-fi movie. It is real, and it is designed, built and brought to fruition by monsters. And they are real.

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