Walking on a Dream. Empire of the Sun.
I always thought these guys were asking: “Is it random, when 2 people become 1?” But they are actually saying: “Is is real now, when 2 people become 1?”
Never mind. Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder and the beauty in this track is the music and to me, indeed the question: “Is it random?”
You’ve probably never heard of Empire of the Sun. I used to run up and down the beaches of Tel Aviv to this track. The lead singer reminds me of my old band-mate too.
I kind of think of them as a one-hit-wonder group and it got me thinking about the concept of one-hit wonders today. Not to say that Empire of the Sun is a one-hit wonder; it’s just that I love, and know, this particular track produced by them. It generates… nostalgia.
I think to be a one-hit wonder group is a magical and wonderful thing. To me, it indicates authenticity. It means you are not a part of the pop-predation machine. It means…
That you arrived at your moment in time and that you seized it.
My eye beholding.
And no, I don’t think it to be random when 2 people become 1, to answer my derivation of their question.
Enjoy. :)
2009! I listened to that song every day at least twice but probably more. Also walking on the beach or driving on our way for the day's surf session. That was also the year that 'THEY' did their first trial run in trying to shut down the world. H!N! was said to be rampant and spreading out of control. It was to have started in Mexico. In May the airlines repatriated Canadians who were in Mexico on their vacations, honeymoons, business trips to bring them back to safety. I was to be hosting a highschool volleyball trip to Mazatlan, Mexico in October so I called my friends and other contacts in Mazatlan to ask them 'was the news correct? were people dieing everywhere? ' The reply......"NO! Things are just the same as they have always been. Hospitals are not full and people are not dieing in the streets." 11 years later look what THEY managed to pull off.
No I never heard of this band or song I liked it .
I had to ask you a question as well, is it random what’s random The part of the random I might differ with is of conscience decision to be with at the moment , for two people to become one I think it happens on a conscious level that you want to be as that person because mostly of your admiration of that person that you are with , is it possible to become one , absolutely when you’re so moved by the thought processes of the person that you love you start thinking like them and someways act like them it’s like another part is added to your personality doesn’t take away it adds to your own original existence building upon the personality that you already have ,
I say this because my beloved Sharon is still apart of me as she is no longer with us , I always go to what she would do how she would think about things how she responds how she would react and what would she do , of course I don’t know it’s totally accurate but deep down inside of me I have a pretty good idea exactly what she would and won’t do ……
The magic of music my inspiration among other things brings me back to a special certain point in time of my life that resonated a thought positive or an Epiphany of sorts , certain songs that resonate and resurrect that feeling to this day.
Thanks for sharing that song Dr. Jessica Rose 🌹 I enjoyed it as I often go to my music genre to help sort out things in my mind…….