Walking on a Dream. Empire of the Sun.

I always thought these guys were asking: “Is it random, when 2 people become 1?” But they are actually saying: “Is is real now, when 2 people become 1?”

Never mind. Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder and the beauty in this track is the music and to me, indeed the question: “Is it random?”

You’ve probably never heard of Empire of the Sun. I used to run up and down the beaches of Tel Aviv to this track. The lead singer reminds me of my old band-mate too.

I kind of think of them as a one-hit-wonder group and it got me thinking about the concept of one-hit wonders today. Not to say that Empire of the Sun is a one-hit wonder; it’s just that I love, and know, this particular track produced by them. It generates… nostalgia.

I think to be a one-hit wonder group is a magical and wonderful thing. To me, it indicates authenticity. It means you are not a part of the pop-predation machine. It means…

That you arrived at your moment in time and that you seized it.

My eye beholding.

And no, I don’t think it to be random when 2 people become 1, to answer my derivation of their question.

Enjoy. :)