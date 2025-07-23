A little about ferritin.

Ferritin is a universal intracellular and extracellular protein that stores iron and releases it in a controlled fashion. The protein is produced by almost all living organisms, including archaea, bacteria, algae, higher plants, and animals. It is the primary intracellular iron-storage protein in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes, keeping iron in a soluble and non-toxic form. In humans, it acts as a buffer against iron deficiency and iron overload.

It’s made up of 24 identical protein subunits to form a fascinating protein about 12 nanometers wide. It’s primarily found in the cytosol of cells but can also be found in the plasma where it can be used as an indirect diagnostic marker of the amount of iron stored in the body and so can be used to determine iron overload or iron-deficiency.

Figure 1: Ferritin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ferritin

Ferritin is natural. It stores (sequesters) iron and forms a tiny, hollow particle which is cage-like, and because it is about 12 nm on its outside diameter it is very much a nanoparticle (N.B. particles less than 100 nm across classify as such).

Its major physiological function is to store iron in an insoluble non-toxic form while keeping it bioavailable intracellularly by converting it to its soluble form, having an important role in iron homeostasis.

So these tiny proteins are essential in making sure that we have just the right amount of iron available for proper biological functioning.

As part of drug delivery modalities, ferritin nanoparticles are being quite widely studied. [2] The reason for this is that ferritin is not perceived by the human body as foreign, because it isn’t, and thus an immune reaction to it as a delivery vehicle will not ensue. However, these synthetic ferritin nanoparticles are not natural and introduction of any exogenous protein will carry potential for dysfunction of existing systems.

The modus operandi of these nanoparticles used in the “vaccine” context is two-fold: 1. they can either be embedded with immunogenic proteins - ie: on their surface - or 2. they can carry ‘materials’ within.

Protein-based nanocages with self-assembling properties such as ferritin and virus-like particles are especially interesting for vaccine development as they mimic both the size and structure of pathogens and are amenable to surface conjugation of antigens to promote the interaction with immune cells. [2]

Apparently, the synthetic ferritin protein complex is very thermo-stable and withstands pH changes very well (withstanding temperatures up to 80–100°C and pH ranges of 3–10). [2] Ferritin is also being used in other ways like for drug delivery design, biomimetic synthesis, bio-imaging, and cell targeting. So yeah, it’s a thing.

Having read a little about this new technology, it got me thinking. This technology was also being explored in the COVID-19 context in non-human primates. [4] In the Nature study as per [4] by Weidenbacher et al, 2023, they describe [a protein nanoparticle-based vaccine candidate, S∆C-Fer, which displays a truncated form of the prefusion SARS-CoV-2 spike-protein ectodomain trimer from the Wuhan-1 isolate on self-assembling Heliobacter pylori ferritin nanoparticles]. In english, this means that they embedded spikes from SARS-2 onto bacterial ferritin molecules and stuck them into mice. The authors claim that the ‘neutralizing potency of elicited antisera’ was higher than in mice treated with other stuff.

So you get the idea. This tech was and is being studied as a new means to get those antibodies churnin’, and T cells too. It’s possible that it is being explored as a replacement or an in-tandem delivery platform for/with the LNPs that were used in the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna shots.

The title of this article suggests that perhaps the ferritin nanoparticle may have been used to deliver the nucleoside modified spike RNA as opposed to the infamous lipid nanoparticles that we all know and abhor. The reasons I asked if this is possible are three-fold:

The technology exists and is functional RNA (even cationic-bound nucleoside modified mRNA) can be carried inside synthetic ferritin nanocages Human experimentation is not new {Tuskegee Syphilis Study (1932–1972); Nazi Medical Experiments (1940s); Unit 731 (1935–1945); MKUltra (1953–1973), to name a few}.

As mentioned, ferritin nanoparticles have a hollow interior, like a tiny cage. This space can be used to encapsulate small molecules, including nucleic acids like RNA or DNA. Ferritin nanoparticles can be opened by changing pH or using chemicals to load RNA inside the hollow core, then closed to trap it. Once introduced, for example, siRNA or mRNA payloads could be delivered by these same methods. In fact, the empty ferritin core could hold a complex of nucleoside modified mRNA bound to cationic lipids to stabilize the mRNA and protect it from degradation by enzymes in the body, as was the case when using LNPs.

What would happen to someone if they were injected with trillions of ferritin-loaded molecules carrying nucleoside modified mRNA bound to cationic lipids and what adverse events could one anticipate?

The big ones are anaphylactic shock, pain, inflammation, immune overstimulation, autoimmune responses, organ disfunction, red blood cell and iron dysfunction, cationic lipid toxicity and clotting.

The mechanism of action:

Nucleoside-modified mRNA and cationic lipids upon introduction to the deltoid would stimulate innate immunity (via Toll-like receptors), and ferritin’s protein shell could enhance this if it was misfolded. If it was misfolded, it would be ‘seen’ as foreign. Trillions of nanoparticles could amplify cytokine release (e.g., IL-6, TNF-α), causing systemic inflammation.

Misfolding is a huge concern for me with regard to using ferritin because proper folding would be almost entirely dependent on good manufacturing practices and consistency of product availability: both of which during the COVID-19 era were exceedingly questionable. See EMA documents. If misfolded proteins were introduced in copious amounts to the human body by intramuscular injection, these would be perceived by the body as foreign and a massive immune attack would ensue. It would likely lead to iron dysregulation by impairing ferritin’s iron storage, leading to anemia or oxidative stress among other things.

Other potentially debilitating outcomes:

Mess up red blood cell (RBC) production by limiting iron for hemoglobin, causing anemia (fatigue, pale skin).

Induce hemagglutination if misfolded proteins or immune responses cause RBCs to clump, leading to hemolysis (jaundice, dark urine).

Fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, or chills (flu-like symptoms).

Severe cases (e.g., cytokine storm) could cause high fever or organ stress

Anaphylaxis

Autoimmunity from cross-reactivity

Repeated injections might manifest as the following (I will show you the VAERS reports associated with these at the end):

Anemia: Persistent fatigue, weakness, pale skin, shortness of breath, or rapid heartbeat.

Breaking immune tolerance

Iron Overload: Liver dysfunction (abdominal pain, jaundice), heart issues (chest pain, irregular heartbeat), or diabetes-like symptoms (from pancreatic damage).

Blood Tests: Low hemoglobin/RBC count (anemia), high serum ferritin/iron (overload), or elevated liver enzymes.

I find it interesting that a lot of injured people reported a metallic taste after being injected with COVID-19 products. If ferritin nanoparticles were to release iron into the bloodstream, it could theoretically alter blood chemistry and cause a metallic taste. Failure to sequester iron due to misfolded ferritin proteins would also have this effect.

Most ferritin nanoparticles used in vaccines are apoferritin (iron-free) to avoid iron-related effects, but what if they sequestered iron from the body (ie: from blood plasma)? Apoferritin might compete with the body’s ferritin for iron, altering iron storage dynamics and this could mess with RBC production from the marrow (ie: impair hemoglobin synthesis in the bone marrow).

A way to test this would be through checking for low hemoglobin/RBC count (anemia), low serum iron/transferrin saturation, anti-ferritin antibody presence, or high tissue ferritin (overload). One might also be on the look-out for persistent fatigue, pale skin, shortness of breath, jaundice (yellow eyes/skin), dark urine, or spleen enlargement (hemolysis).

So ferritin-based nanoparticles could theoretically cause iron dysregulation by releasing excess iron or disrupting natural ferritin function, impairing hemoglobin synthesis for red blood cell production and potentially triggering hemagglutination if misfolded proteins or immune responses cause red blood cells to clump. And these are just a few things that could go wrong. I am always looking for the things that could go wrong when speaking of introducing exogenous substances to the body - especially when it is completely unnecessary to do so.

On the effect on RBCs

RBCs carry oxygen in your blood, thanks to hemoglobin, a protein that needs iron to work. Ferritin’s role in storing iron means any adverse effects involving ferritin could indirectly affect RBCs. If an autoimmune response or nanoparticle breakdown damages ferritin (natural or engineered), it could reduce the body’s ability to store and supply iron for hemoglobin production. This could lead to fewer or less functional RBCs. On the other hand, if the immune system attacks natural ferritin (due to repeated exposure to modified ferritin nanoparticles), it could impair ferritin’s ability to store iron, leading to iron deficiency for RBC production.

The autoimmune response might target proteins on RBCs (e.g., if ferritin antibodies cross-react with RBC surface proteins or hemoglobin), causing RBC destruction (autoimmune hemolytic anemia).

All in all, it’s important for me to state that this is all hypothetical and I have no reason to believe that any of the COVID-19 shots used ferritin-based nanocarriers, but on the other hand, again, it is certainly interesting how all of the adverse event outcomes listed here have not only been reported in the COVID-19 shot context in multiple pharmacovigilance databases, but at entirely unprecedented rates when comparing these rates to historical data for all vaccines combined pre-COVID.

Here’s what’s in VAERS

Query using ‘Ferritin’ and ‘Iron’ yielded 4,299 AEs.

Query using Anemia, Fatigue, Weakness, Pale skin (Palor), Shortness of breath, Chest pain, Rapid heartbeat, Jaundice, Low hemoglobin/RBC count, Elevated liver enzymes yielded 270,875 AEs.

I think it’s important for anyone and everyone interested and/or concerned to consider getting specific things checked out by reputable and trustworthy medical professionals. What would be super interesting, is if someone set up a study to measure pre- and post-COVID-19 shot exposure levels of ferritin and iron - basically just check for iron overload or iron-deficiency.

It also seems obvious to look at the damned things using Cryo-EM, Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), or atomic force microscopy (AFM) to find out more about their morphology and well, more about what’s actually in the vials. We need more of that done. I really want to know more as I am sure most people do.

Quality control appears to be a thing of the past. It saddens me deeply to state this, but in the face of food being converted into fakery and plastic - that I wouldn’t give to a cockroach to eat (in fact, they probably wouldn’t) - it seems quite prudent to not only ask questions pertaining to quality control on injectables, but absolutely necessary.

Ingestion is one thing; injection is quite another.

I have additional questions:

Why does there seem to be an almost religious-like obsession with “vaccinating” against everything in the first place?

To me, the vaccine industry is completely out of control, and in fact, it is an industry. We were doing perfectly fine before new viruses started being manufactured and GOF-ed for the sole purpose of designing new vaccines against previously non-existent viruses or versions of them. READ THAT AGAIN.

Are we really so narrow-minded that we think that the latest technology development outshines the actual need for new vaccines? Have we completely lost touch with why we were doing this in the first place?

I think we have.