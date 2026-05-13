Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Ron's avatar
Ron
12h

Thank you for being a Guardian for truth! I've seen some chatter on IG about it being in Pfizer's list of their "C-shot" side effects...what say you? :)

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Les Hodgett's avatar
Les Hodgett
12h

A simple question which I have not heard expressed or answered is: Did others of this ornithological tour group go to that dump? i.e. Was it not transmitted person-to-person, but they all got it from the same primary exposure?

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