Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Joel Smalley's avatar
Joel Smalley
12h

This is the report I have been waiting for! The pressure on education-aged people is insane again, not least from the fearful parents. It's like no-one learned from the events of only 5 years ago.

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Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
12hEdited

“It is far better to grasp the universe as it really is than to persist in delusion, however satisfying and reassuring.” Dr. Carl Sagan, Cornell University

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I yearn for the day when "Scientist" can finally look at the "Cumulative Toxic Overload" that modern society burdens the human body. Be it, Agent Orange in Vietnam, Vaccines in our Children, Glyphosate and Seed Oils in our Food, Chlorine in our Water.... The toxicity will eventually capture the human body.

I appreciate Dr. Jessica for opening the conversation, but it needs BIG voices to jump in.

Bobby Kennedy was a start, but jeez, corporatism is still winning. And as a "Military Family", dropping bombs on innocent people is... ENOUGH.

I am quite open about this, my Vaccine-injured son brought me back to Church, and I pray we can get started on the BIG issues that we face in our little corner of the universe.

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"To my mind, there is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly and compassionately with one another and to preserve and cherish that pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known." Dr. Carl Sagan, Cornell University

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