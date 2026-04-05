Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
1d

I took me about an hour too. But let's have harmony big time, contain the hegemon in its death throes, and not believe propaganda about societies that we don't know. There has been a vested interest in hi-tech with everything, we need to get back to some of our stone age roots, slim down, live more locally, human-connect more. I spent a lifetime in science/technology, as a believer for many years, but now see its limitations. Peace and love to you.

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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
1d

I love what you said at the end of the article.

"If all people could know their true influence and power over degenerate and outdated power structures - could indeed break free from the surly bonds of what can only be described as slavery, at this point - true change for the better would emerge."

Thankyou for saying that.

You nailed it.

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