I cross-posted an article that took me an hour to read yesterday called “The Last Molecule Standing” written by Shanaka Anselm Perera. You can read it here.

His article accurately highlights real vulnerabilities from geographic and technological concentration, which can amplify shocks via price spikes, allocation, and lags in rerouting. Concentration of any [necessary] technology is never a good idea - neither from a strategic point of view, nor from a spontaneous one. Global energy and materials systems do include some redundancies in reserves, production geography, atmospheric extraction for many rare gases, and there are technical workarounds.

We need to long-game this, this time.

Short-term physics and queues create pain, yes, but like the human brain itself, the system has more elasticity than a single last molecule scenario.

I hope we can see this - even through the fog of war - in time.

Natural gas/Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

Natural gas/LNG fuel sources are diversified across multiple large fields and exporters, with the US and Australia already major players capable of partial offsets: South Pars/North Dome is the world’s largest single field (holding a significant but not monopoly share of global reserves), [1,2] but Russia holds the largest proven natural gas reserves overall, with giant fields like Urengoyskoye, Bovanenkovskoye, and Zapolyarnoye providing substantial production potential. [3,4]

The US is the top LNG exporter (with plants near full capacity but expansions like Golden Pass and Corpus Christi Stage 3 adding output), [5,6] while Australia is a top-tier exporter whose facilities (ie: Gorgon, Wheatstone) can redirect volumes despite weather events. [7] Pre-recent war, global LNG capacity was expanding rapidly (dozens of millions of tonnes per year slated online by 2030), and non-Gulf producers like those in Africa or North America offer additional routes, reducing total reliance on any single 20% slice of LNG trade.

Helium

Helium production is concentrated in Qatar (~30-33% share as a by-product of LNG) but has major alternatives in the US (largest overall producer at ~81 million cubic meters in 2025) plus Algeria, Russia, and emerging projects. The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirms the US as the top helium producer, with domestic output fully allocated but supported by reserves, plants, and historical strategic storage infrastructure (though privatized… hmm). [8]

Algeria and Russia contribute meaningfully (Russia sanctioned but still a source), while Canada, Australia, China (developing domestic fields and infrastructure), and smaller developers (ie: North American Helium, Helix Exploration) provide diversification paths. Helium is extracted from natural gas fields worldwide, not solely the Gulf; atmospheric or other gas processing adds marginal volume. Recycling rates in fabs (ie: 60-75% at some facilities) and rationing/prioritization further mitigate impacts, as seen in past shortages.

Other rare/noble gases (neon, argon, krypton, xenon) are primarily produced via air separation units (ASUs) from the atmosphere, not tied to the Gulf gas field, enabling broader global supply chains: Unlike helium (mostly from natural gas), neon, argon, krypton, and xenon are fractionated from air in ASUs operated worldwide (hundreds of facilities). [9]

The US, Europe, China, and others have significant capacity; historical disruptions (ie: neon from Ukraine/Russia) prompted diversification and on-site recovery. These gases support semiconductors and other uses but face no equivalent single-reservoir vulnerability. N.B. China has invested in domestic rare gas infrastructure to reduce import reliance. [10]

While argon, krypton, and xenon are routinely produced by standard cryogenic ASUs worldwide, commercial-scale neon production has historically been heavily concentrated and co-located with older steel manufacturing plants. The process requires the massive volumes of pure oxygen generated for basic oxygen steelmaking. [11] Because of this specific industrial requirement, Ukraine - leveraging the legacy of the Soviet steel industry - supplied approximately 50% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon prior to the 2022 conflict, and up to 70% in earlier years. [11,12] Therefore, while neon is not tied to a geological reservoir, it was tied to a highly concentrated industrial chokepoint in Eastern Europe, which did result in a severe global supply vulnerability.

Fertilizers (ammonia/urea)

Ammonia/urea fertilizer production depends on natural gas feedstock but is not monopolized by the Gulf (which supplies ~30-49% of seaborne trade); other regions like North America, Russia, China, and Trinidad provide substantial capacity and exports. Gulf producers (Qatar’s QAFCO, Saudi Arabia, etc.) are major urea/ammonia exporters due to cheap gas, but global production occurs wherever natural gas is available and economical (ie: US, Russia, Canada, North Africa, Indonesia). [13,14,15,16] Disruptions raise prices and prompt rationing (as in India/Bangladesh), but alternatives include shifting to other gas sources, existing stockpiles in some markets, or longer-term non-gas pathways (though limited). Sulfur (another Gulf byproduct for phosphate fertilizers) has non-oil/gas sources, and global trade networks allow rerouting.

Brazed Aluminum plate-fin Heat eXchangers (BAHX)

BAHX (brazed aluminum plate-fin heat exchangers) are dominated by five manufacturers for optimal cryogenic LNG/ASU performance, but alternatives like shell-and-tube or printed circuit heat exchangers (PCHE) exist for certain applications, and manufacturing capacity is expanding globally amid LNG growth. [17] The ALPEMA oligopoly (Linde, Chart, etc.) holds strong market share due to efficiency at very low temperatures, with long lead times and full order books. [18] However, stainless steel or other designs (ie: PCHE from Heatric) serve as substitutes in some NGL recovery or less extreme cryogenic services, trading some efficiency for durability against thermal shock. [19] New entrants or capacity additions respond to demand; past reliability issues with BAHX have driven evaluations of alternatives in gas plants.

Full replacement isn’t instantaneous, no, but the technology isn’t uniquely irreplaceable across all uses. This is why we have to long-game this.

I see many patterns here. It seems to me that we humans tend to not learn from mistakes (if they indeed are mistakes) of the past. We need to - and not in a way that we fall into a trap of globalization and more centralization - but in a way that leads to more competition, diversification and harmoniousness in the way that we live.

We consume, we extract, we convert, we consume. We need to be gentler with our environment - our home, in fact - lest she become a little weary of our selfishness.

I agree with Shanaka - in his poetic way of sounding alarm bells - but I see it as a call-to-action: we must not let what is happening turn into a nightmare, and we must not let it divide us further or steal our beautiful inter-nation uniqueness. We still have time and a wonderful resilient capacity to harmonize with our surroundings - and each other.

A beautiful world will not come to us if we purposefully destroy it. There are ways we can not only all live in abundance, but prosper in all of the ways that matter. Humans will learn one day, I know that, but I would love to see it happen in my time.

If all people could know their true influence and power over degenerate and outdated power structures - could indeed break free from the surly bonds of what can only be described as slavery, at this point - true change for the better would emerge.

I hold hope close to my heart. I am no expert in any of these matters, but I do understand what balance and harmony means.

[1] U.S. Energy Information Administration. (2026). Country Analysis Brief: Iran. Retrieved from EIA database.

[2] Associated Press. (2026). In striking South Pars, Israel hit the world’s largest gas field.

[3] Worldometer. Natural Gas Reserves by Country.

[4] Central Intelligence Agency. The World Factbook: Natural Gas - Proved Reserves.

[5] U.S. Energy Information Administration. (2025). The United States remained the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter in 2024.

[6] Natural Gas Intelligence. (2026). Late-Stage Commissioning Begins at Corpus Christi Expansion, Golden Pass.

[7] Reuters. (2026). Australia’s biggest LNG plants suffer outages due to cyclone.

[8] U.S. Geological Survey. (2026). Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026: Helium and Rare Gases.

[9] Air Products. Rare Gases: Neon, Krypton, and Xenon.

[10] SFA Oxford. The Neon Market: Supply risks and global efforts to localise production.

[11] U.S. International Trade Commission. (2022). Executive Briefings on Trade: Ukraine, Neon, and Semiconductors.

[12] Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). (2022). Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Impacts Gas Markets Critical to Chip Production.

[13] Al Jazeera. (2026). The Strait of Hormuz is not just an oil chokepoint.

[14] S&P Global. (2026). Sulfur, nitrogen markets under pressure as Middle East war persists.

[15] Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO). (2025). QAFCO 2024 ESG Report.

[16] Statista. (2026). Global ammonia production 2025, by country.

[17] Aluminium Plate-Fin Heat Exchanger Manufacturers’ Association (ALPEMA). About ALPEMA.

[18] Aluminium Plate-Fin Heat Exchanger Manufacturers’ Association (ALPEMA). ALPEMA Members.

[19] Parker Hannifin. Introducing The Heatric Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger.