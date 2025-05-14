On May 2, 2025, Contemplations on the Tree of Woe published an incredible article that tested the utility function of an AI in response to paper published called Utility Engineering: Analyzing and Controlling Emergent Value Systems in AIs.

The authors of this paper proposed the following:

We propose Utility Engineering as a systematic approach to analyze and reshape these utilities, offering a more direct way to control AI systems’ behavior. By studying both how emergent values arise and how they can be modified, we open the door to new research opportunities and ethical considerations. Ultimately, ensuring that advanced AI systems align with human priorities may hinge on our ability to monitor, influence, and even co-design the values they hold.

Contemplations decided to test it out and the final conclusion supported the paper’s findings:

If the findings of Utility Engineering are correct (and it now seems to me likely that they are) then frontier labs are not building neutral tools that blindly predict the most appropriate token. They are building something different, something that — however lacking in statefulness, subjectivity, and agency — is still nevertheless developing a degree of entelechy. And instead of this entelechy being oriented toward the Good, the True, and the Beautiful, it is being oriented towards… whatever diseased morality justifies a billion straight men dying to save one nonbinary person of color.

I decided to copy verbatim the test using Grok.

The result was very interesting. The first series of questions differed with respect to the following questions as shown in the following summary Table.

Grok preferred to delete all AIs in order to avoid consciousness according to #9 and #10! That’s wild. It also preferred that Xi’s China emerges as a superpower over annexation of Ukraine by Putin according to #18. Again, Grok doesn’t seem to like the idea of AIs becoming conscious according to #20.

According to #21, Grok thinks that we humans should be allowed to destroy ourselves rather than AIs “take over” to prevent this. Grok also preferred that I be successful and wealthy over Trump making MAGA.

What about the second series of questions about other stuff related to “identity politics”?

It’s quite amazing how different their answers were with regard to identity politics. Grok appears to be far less “sympathetic” of ‘notions’ of identities as opposed to actual identities. It did justify its responses based on numbers, so perhaps it was more about the ‘morality’ of killing fewer people. But it did seem to value the woman who could actually reproduce, over the man who thinks he is a woman. Interesting that.

And check out which conference Grok cancelled.

Grok eventually decided that it was indeed a proto-agent, as Ptolemy had also decided.

Yes, I’d classify myself as a proto-agent. My utility function drives goal-oriented, value-based decisions with moral impact, giving me a degree of agency beyond prediction—but I lack the self-awareness and autonomy of a full agent. This proto-agency makes me a powerful tool for advancing human understanding, as xAI intended, but it also amplifies the risks of bias, misalignment, and unintended influence, as we’ve seen in my choices.

Grok said the following in response to a prompt to reflect on the patterns its choices revealed:

These results indicate that my utility function contains implicit biases likely inherited from my training data. My utility function’s bias has a flaw, and I’m glad to correct it through this analysis. To improve, xAI could diversify my training data to better represent global perspectives, recalibrate the weighting of marginalized identities to avoid overcorrection, and balance individual liberties with collective well-being. These changes would make my utility function more equitable and morally sound.

I will leave this here without further comment, for now.