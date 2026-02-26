Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Vaiano's avatar
Vincent Vaiano
10h

God Bless you Jessica. I am grateful to God for you, for your wonderful mind, and for your unwavering internal integrity. Yes. You are correct. The world is better when people look out for each other, help each other, encourage each other, and lift each other up. The world is a better place with you in it. I am praying for your health, wellbeing, and safety 🙏🏼

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Rose
DJL's avatar
DJL
10h

There is a very special place in hell for these evil ones. Their time is coming. It’s no longer about politics: blue vs red, or about your personal opinion. Crimes against humanity. These people are sick. It’s about saving kids. It’s about justice and heads rolling. Make it impossible for these demons to walk the street. Call out their names! Share far and wide. Dems d justice.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jessica Rose and others
170 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture