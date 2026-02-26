So. The Epstein files.

There’s a diary written by one of the victims.

She wrote in a kind of cypher - probably in hopes that one day someone would read her words.

I saw a reference to this diary (specifically: document EFTA02731361) posted on X by someone with the handle SpeakWithDeeDee, today. You can see it below.

My brain immediately ignored the english text and went straight for the cypher.

It took me 30 seconds to see how to “decipher it”.

So I did. Here’s how if you want to help. There are many, many pages like this.

I de-cyphered only 1 document (EFTA02731341). I picked this one since there was no translation for this document that I could find, and I saw it first. (I could be wrong about there not being a translation.)

Update: I since found the translation and I was right about the names. And Leonsis is the AOL guy. You can see it here.

Considering the document referenced in SpeakWithDeeDee’s video does have translations, I thought perhaps that viewers might stop at that, and not go deeper into the other pages of her diary that may or may not be translated and in essence, make the trail go cold.

…The only thing that is cold (and black) are the hearts of the men in these documents.

Do not read the words below if you have a weak stomach. I feel quite nauseated - not gonna lie. And if this is a hoax - it’s even sicker than if it isn’t. Just sayin’.

The thing that struck me the hardest in reading these words is the clarity with which she wrote them, and her real and true emotions. She didn’t shut down -despite the fact that what she wrote about being put through - would likely shut anyone down.

I found only a single “typo” in her cypher. She must have taken an enormous amount of time and effort (and concentration/focus) to write these words in code in this amazing little book.

And in spite of all of the torture and trauma she describes in this code, her brain was functioning very well. Like, more than well, it seems. I find that awe-inspiring. Especially since I believe these words were written by a young girl.

In her words, amazingly, you will hear empathy for Ghislaine (allegedly because she loved Jeffrey and was his age) while she, herself, bleeds through imposed torture. You will hear anger and disgust at the “gross” men who abused her. You will hear power and might in the simple fact that she took all of this time to “encode” her inner world → likely a means for her to stay sane, to self-reflect and even perhaps, one day, to have others know what she was subjected to.

Some of the names I am not entirely sure of. They are in square brackets. Considering the names are the most important thing, it was important to me to only write them down precisely as I read them here. You’ll also notice that she has a sense of humor in the names she gives some of her “visitors”. Like Allen Douschewitz. She also refers to someone named Mr. Islam.

If this is authentic, and I have no reason to believe that it is not, this should make everyone’s fucking head spin. This is NOT an isolated event. It is an epidemic. What needs to happen is that men and women need to simply say one little word: “NO”, or if you like: “I WON’T DO IT”, if prompted into ritualistic acts for blackmail purposes.

Child rape is bad. Don’t you get it? And they’ll drug you. So the best thing to do is NOT MEET THEM. Fuck them and their yachts. What’s a yacht ride gonna be worth to you when you have to “pay up”?

What happened to morality? Doesn’t it trump evil?

Sigh…I will update as I go.

N.B. If I “disappear”, it will NOT be an accident. Ahem. Ahem. I am happy (enough), and exceedingly healthy. I do not do drugs, I am not allergic to anything, and I don’t get pneumonia.

I am just a simple woman who is also always willing to help out of a desire to do good. Personally I wonder why more people aren’t motivated by this desire. It’s a nicer way to live than to be chasing [evil] bullshit.

This is the only way forward.