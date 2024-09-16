Share this postI got my calendar finally! jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI got my calendar finally! Thanks to the lovely Carla Hervert!Jessica RoseSep 16, 202498Share this postI got my calendar finally! jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther26ShareI finally got my calendar for the year. Boy, the postman must have taken a few cigarette breaks on the way. I love it so much and I need it! Thanks Carla and Angel Boo Boo! (That’s her kitty - model that he is!)98Share this postI got my calendar finally! jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther26Share
September 30 will be the 3rd anniversary of the day Cato, my tuxedo cat, adopted me on the jogging trail in the park. He was a 6 pound kitten then and now weighs 18 pounds of muscle.
Sounds like a group of dogs may have intercepted the mail first.