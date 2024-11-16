Share this postI believe that someone is [selectively] suppressing the visibility of my posts herejessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI believe that someone is [selectively] suppressing the visibility of my posts hereCan you see this?Jessica RoseNov 16, 2024293Share this postI believe that someone is [selectively] suppressing the visibility of my posts herejessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3439SharePlease comment if you see this and my last 2 posts.Thanks friends.I do not believe in coincidences. I do believe in hackers, however.293Share this postI believe that someone is [selectively] suppressing the visibility of my posts herejessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3439Share
I saw an email with a picture of an attractive surfer....
I get all your posts. I don’t read them all due to time and brain cell constraints but I do get them.🙏🏽 You’re one of my favorite people. So many hero’s were born (or revealed) in 2020. Without all of you, I wouldn’t have made it through the hell I experienced personally with my family, direct danger to my children and my very life.