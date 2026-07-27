Chairman Rand Paul has been collecting and releasing documents as part of the ongoing (what is it now, 6 bloody years?) investigation into SARS-2 origins. You can find that here. It is “largely accepted” that SARS-2 is of natural origin and that it “most likely” arose through natural zoonotic evolution (either in an animal host or during early human transmission) and thus not a laboratory construct, thanks to this paper published on March 17, 2020 in Nature Medicine.

The most recent release of records from Chairman Rand Paul’s The Reading Room to uncover the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is entitled: Tony’s Diary: What He Wrote Privately vs. What He Said Publicly. But the focal point of this article (originally meant to be a summary of the diary entries) will be the prior release entitled: Fauci’s Side Hustle: How NIH Lined Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Pockets with Prize Money.

Prologue

In my opinion, Anthony Fauci is a notorious character who has been using his titles and positioning to enable corruption that has permeated the scientific realm for decades. At any point during the COVID era, he could have come clean - or even simply not promoted mandates and not put children on the mRNA-LNP chopping block - but he chose not to.

He single-handedly could have put an end to the suffering of billions of people but instead he chose not to, and his actions led to what can only be described as the biggest scandal and cover-up of this century.

Background on Anthony Fauci

For those of you not familiar with Anthony Fauci, he was the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director (1984-2022) at the onset and height of the COVID-19 “pandemic”. He is an American physician and immunologist. He earned his B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross (1962) and M.D. from Cornell University Medical College (1966, first in class). He joined the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 1968 and spent nearly his entire career there.

In his many authoritative roles, he has shaped - not only the outcome for a planet’s worth of people during the COVID-19 era - but the HIV epidemic back in the 1980s. Fauci was knees-deep right from the get-go: from the first U.S. cases of HIV in 1981, he was there serving his role as an “expert”. He was ‘involved’ in discovering how HIV destroys the immune system, and was instrumental with regard to antiretroviral drug use as early treatments (AZT). He pushed for clinical trials and funding for these drugs. And as NIAID director he created the Division of AIDS and was principally involved in the emergence of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR, 2003). Feel free to read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book: The Real Anthony Fauci - Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

Dr. Fauci has also been instrumentally involved in the responses to other past “emerging threats” including SARS-CoV (2002–2003), H1N1 swine flu (2009), MERS (post-2012), Ebola (2014–2016) and Zika (March 2, 2016). His other major projects include a) biodefense countermeasures after 9/11 (including Project BioShield), b) Vaccine Research Center (NIH) development (Ralph Baric worked with Barney Graham at the VRC since about 2017 on mRNA-LNP-based vaccines using MERS coronavirus as “a paradigm model” for how to develop an effective vaccine against coronavirus), c) and research on immune-mediated diseases (like vasculitis treatments) and other infectious diseases like tuberculosis, malaria and other respiratory infections.

He retired from NIAID on December 16, 2022 with a strange entry in his diary that began with the words “Momentous Day!!!”, and refers to his retirement as “stepping down” from NIH. Why the air quotes, Dr. Fauci? Were you in fact pushed down?

It “was exactly like [he] wanted it - no bells and whistles”. I think that is a contestable statement.

My hook

The original idea I had for this article was to eyeball every single one of the 1,141 pages in Fauci’s diary, but considering the following points:

The scale of this undertaking The fact that thousands of individual souls are analyzing this diary themselves and providing their own unique takes in the forms of screenshots and articles The requirement to contribute evidence to the Full Committee Hearing - Testimony of Anthony Fauci on the July 29th, 2026 in time for the hearing A finding within a finding discovered by HopeRising19 on X that speaks to two subject matters that I have devoted my life to speaking frankly about: the nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP/DNA integration potential, and harms - especially in fetal/child context,

I have decided to focus this article on a single screenshot that originates from Chairman Rand Paul’s Fauci’s Side Hustle: How NIH Lined Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Pockets with Prize Money.

Here is the screenshot that originates from here. It is found on page 58 of the release.

Here is the original X post from HopeRising19.

Wafik El-Deiry also posted on X with concerns.

This single email is a smoking gun and it should have been the impetus to shut down the nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP “program” right then and there on March 2, 2021.

Karin Bok (keep the chicken jokes to a minimum, please)

For those unfamiliar with Karin Bok, she serves as Senior Advisor for Vaccine Development Office of the Director at the Vaccine Research Center, NIAID, NIH. With such a prestigious role, I would assume that she is exceptionally well-educated on all subject matter related to vaccines and vaccine safety.

Her email addressed to Emily Erbelding concerning “new data generated with [their] nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP vaccine”, sent originally from Drew Weissman (yes, that Drew Weissman) to Anthony Fauci (who ok-ed concerns, it seems) follows. Apparently, Emily didn’t “know what Drew Weissman [was] trying to accomplish with this”.

With what? Concerns? FDA? Funding? Safety issues? DNA integration?

It is noteworthy that while questions were being raised about safety issues regarding mRNA integration potential (through reversion to DNA by reverse transcription) and the coding material for a nefariously toxic foreign protein (nucleoside modified mRNA encoding spike) reaching fetuses in the context of the nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP injectable products, Anthony Fauci and Drew Weissman were stroking each other’s egos while simultaneously expressing “concern over the data”. Drew reassured Tony that [he was] “talking to all of the appropriate people”. And who would they be, pray tell?

Yes, it would be interesting to see what human dose levels given IM do.

Karin states that it makes sense that mRNA is present in other sites as well, including placenta, etc. and she is correct when she states the following:

The assumptions from the authors below are very incorrect: Assumption that all of mRNA-LNP degraded at injection site

Balancing perhaps differential risk/benefit ratio for maternal health vs fetal health.

The “assumption that all of the mRNA-LNP degraded at the injection site” made by “the authors” is either a flat-out lie, or pure inconceivable ignorance. The modus operandi of the LNPs is to traffic everywhere in the body and they do, in fact, according to a tissue distribution study of a [3H]-labelled lipid nanoparticle-mRNA formulation containing ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 following intramuscular administration in Wistar Han Rats: BNT162b2 - 2.6.5 Pharmacokinetics Tabulated Summary - MODULE 2.6.5. PHARMACOKINETICS TABULATED SUMMARY (January 2021). This document that had to be FOIA-requested (brought by Siri & Glimstad), clearly demonstrates that the LNPs concentrate in the ovaries. Here is the non-clinical overview of that study.

Here is a screenshot from one of the many presentations I have given over the years to apprise the public of these facts that were clearly known by Anthony Fauci and many others.

I have written about this many times.

The assumption by the authors was WRONG. And when they wrote “Balancing perhaps differential risk/benefit ratio for maternal health vs fetal health”, were they implying that a choice needed to be made to risk the mother or the fetus? I would think that if there was any risk to either, then the nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP shots should not have been offered - let alone offered coercively - to expecting or pregnant women. Or to men engaging with women for a pregnancy outcome.

Now here’s the part that requires a double-take.

Karin Bok writes:

The SMEs (Subject Matter Experts) on that call (especially obgyns) were aware that mRNA might reach the fetus. The only discussion was around the possibility of that mRNA to integrate into the nuclear DNA.

Who were these obgyns because I personally know obgyns who have been sounding the alarm for years on data they’ve been accumulating in their practices that indicate harms (miscarriage increases) since 2021.

Karin Bok had a responsibility to bring these concerns to the public. mRNA reaching fetuses and mRNA potentially integrating into nuclear DNA sounds kind of serious to me. But she instead wrote that in the conext of “vaccinated” women there were “no safety concerns”, while simultaneously comparing the mRNA-LNP platform to conventional vaccines which she claims are well-tolerated in mothers and babies.

That doesn’t make any sense to me. If she knows about vaccines - as she should - then she should also know the LNPs deliver nucleic acids directly to cells for subsequent translation of the coding material therein. This technology is NOTHING like conventional vaccine technology, so the comparison is flawed.

On integration

CDC still maintains that integration is not an issue, and goes as far to refer to the idea as a myth.

This is malfeasance, in my opinion. It has never been demonstrated that the COVID-19 “vaccines” do not alter DNA. If foreign DNA gets into your cells by LNPs, it absolutely could integrate into your DNA, thus it could absolutely alter your DNA. As per Moderna’s own patent, genomic instability upon introduction of foreign DNA to cells is a concern. Not to mention that there is a possibility for the mRNA to reverse transcribe to DNA (via LINE-1) for potential integration as described in this publication.

N.B. No genotoxicity or carcinogenicity studies have ever been done.

DNA from the plasmid used for nucleoside-modified mRNA synthesis is in the Pfizer and Moderna vials. This has been published in the scientific literature repeatedly by researchers world-wide.

As to whether or not integration has occurred, we simply don’t know yet - mostly because we are censored. What we do know however, is that it can happen.

We were all subjected to an experiment in the past 6 years, and not even pregnant women and fetuses were spared and Anthony was spear-heading it all and was rewarded heavily for it.

Anthony Fauci - a man obsessed - impressions

My overall impressions of Anthony Fauci after reading his ‘private’ diary entries are that he is:

A man obsessed with cataloguing daily global and U.S. death tallies as a grim running scoreboard A man who basks in media praise, awards, celebrity tributes and self-congratulatory notes about his own indispensability and “smartest person” status, while simultaneously complaining about critics, political interference, media “distortions,” inter-agency friction, and personal threats - often framing himself as the embattled voice of pure science under siege by the “far right,” Trump world, and conspiracy theorists A man who is extremely defensive on gain-of-function and lab-origin questions (insisting NIH never funded the implicated work - they did) A man who loves to name-drop when it comes to self-flagellation, accolades and positive profiles A man who cares about his family in a security context.

Final thoughts

Anthony Fauci appears to have played the pivotal role in ensuring that any voiced concerns regarding the nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP injectable products were over-ruled.

It is impossible for me to comprehend how anyone with an iota of an ethical or moral spine could have looked the other way when the data started rolling in on the [even potential] harms associated with these products, especially in the context of pregnancy and fetuses.

It is important that the public know that as of today, July 27, 2029, there are numerous reports of fetal loss, abnormalities and miscarriages in VAERS with a spike in reports in 2021. This spike is vastly anomalous when compared the previous 5 years of VAERS data. Normalized data also reveals a latency period of reporting which may indicate long-term effects.

If VAERS is a national pharmacovigilance database designed to quickly detect an early hint or warning of a safety problem with a vaccine, then why was this spike in reports in 2021 not interpreted as a warning of a safety problem and subsequently investigated?

Please tune in to the Hearing on July 29, 2026.