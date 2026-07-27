Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
4h

I cannot begin to tell you how valuable your work has been and continues to be, Jessica. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Many of us recognized the corruption from day one. But there are not many who understand its depth scientifically. Please, continue with this effort because I promise that it is going to aid in the hearing later this week. As Childers has explained it, Fowch won't be able to plead the Fifth. And because it's all written down (diary, emails, texts, memos, etc), he won't be able to "not recall" either!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

God is watching.

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