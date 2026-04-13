Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Rajesh
11h

Great way to promote and grow our Nostr (freedom tech version of Twitter). Primal has an easy signup and flow to it. Gets normies on btc and a wallet too ;) https://primal.net/rajesh

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Jessica Rose
10h

I'm back on! I took the advice of WayneBGood and got Grok to get me back in. How very spooky.

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