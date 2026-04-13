Just letting you guys know…

I have been locked out of my LinkedIn for 4 years now so I suspect this will be the same. This comes directly after I stood up for myself in the context of a malicious player in this game of life.

Coincidence? Well my friends, I do not believe in coincidences.

Those who know, know.

This is unfortunately akin to being censored and unfortunately again, I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened here as well. I hope not, but I do not have control over the controllers.

I see you. :)