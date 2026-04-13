I am locked out of my X account
I am sure it's simply "a coincidence"
Just letting you guys know…
I have been locked out of my LinkedIn for 4 years now so I suspect this will be the same. This comes directly after I stood up for myself in the context of a malicious player in this game of life.
Coincidence? Well my friends, I do not believe in coincidences.
Those who know, know.
This is unfortunately akin to being censored and unfortunately again, I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened here as well. I hope not, but I do not have control over the controllers.
I see you. :)
Great way to promote and grow our Nostr (freedom tech version of Twitter). Primal has an easy signup and flow to it. Gets normies on btc and a wallet too ;) https://primal.net/rajesh
I'm back on! I took the advice of WayneBGood and got Grok to get me back in. How very spooky.