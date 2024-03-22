So the FDA has to remove all their lies about Ivermectin on social media. I made a tweet and am throwing it up here. I am calling it reverse publishing. Maybe circular publishing is a better name.
Use the hashtag #iamahorse. Let’s make it go viral.
I am a horse.
Dearest Jessica: Oh well, I, for one, shall be forever grateful to your high quality contributions to sorting out this mess, and the fact that you always maintained a certain lightness, and elegance about how you deal with this. Without humor, we'd be jumping out the window ;-)
It's been nearly two-and-a-half years since I wrote my article exposing the ivermectin disinformation campaign and almost two since I called Alex Berenson out on his bullshit dismissal of IVM:
Will the COVID injection lies be the next to collapse?
DON'T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.
#StopTheShotsNow