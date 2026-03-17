Let’s get right into it and focus on the fascia: a piezoelectric material that is collagen-rich.

Charging the matrix with lifting, jumping, running and fascia release

Piezoelectricity in fascia

Fascia is that ever-so-important collagen-dense network that envelops muscles and organs. Collagen makes up the majority of fascia’s structural framework, with percentages varying regionally from roughly 30–60% of the fibrous elements in superficial fascia to higher dominance (>70–90% fibrous) in deep fascia. There’s no single fixed number due to fascia’s heterogeneity, but it’s unequivocally the key component. Therefore, it converts mechanical stress into electrical charges in its collagen fibers, facilitating bioelectric signaling for tissue repair and communication.

The importance of fascia release and viscosity

Before I get into viscosity (and thixotropic materials), I highly recommend checking out Jules Horn on X. He teaches fascia release techniques and has a live masterclass on Inner Child Healing & Trauma Release on March 21st at 8:30am PST.

A thixotropic gel is a type of gel that exhibits a reversible, time-dependent change in viscosity under mechanical stress. Both human cell cytoplasm (perhaps not strictly) and semen are thixotropic, and so is the fluid component embedded within fascia.

The extracellular matrix fluid in fascia and other loose connective tissues (primarily consisting of hyaluronic acid (HA) and water) fills the interstitial spaces and acts as a lubricant between fascial layers and adjacent structures. This fluid exhibits thixotropic properties, meaning it can becoming more fluid-like under applied mechanical shear stress, and then gradually return to a more viscous, gel-like state once the stress is removed.

So the fluid component within fascia makes it dynamically responsive to mechanical forces for lubrication, shock absorption, and adaptability. The reduction in viscosity improves tissue glide, enhances hydration/nutrient flow, and allows better transmission of mechanical forces to the collagen fibers, so naturally, this results in more voltages being created. So in a nutshell, less viscosity → more charge.

Check out Gerald Pollack’s EZ water.

Also check out this piece I wrote a while back.

Fascia undergoes more effective shear and compressive deformation than many other tissues, which naturally amplifies piezoelectric charge separation and generates higher localized electrical potentials which of course, is a key mechanism driving bioelectric signaling for tissue repair and remodeling.

Why should you care about your fascia? Well, in dehydrated or stagnant fascia, the gel thickens which limits force transmission which dampens piezoelectric signals which impairs healing/remodeling.

When mechanical stress is applied to restricted or densified fascia (often due to factors like inactivity, overuse, injury, aging, or inflammation), it can help restore better sliding and gliding between tissue layers by promoting this temporary fluidization of the HA-rich ground substance. This improves lubrication, reduces friction, and facilitates freer motion. In cases of densification, where HA may aggregate or become more adhesive (increasing viscosity and impairing glide), appropriate mechanical loading - such as through targeted manual techniques - can encourage reorganization of the HA matrix, potentially reducing local stiffness and associated discomfort.

This explains why tissues feel stuck or stiff after inactivity (like in the morning) but become more supple with warm-up, exercise, or manual therapy, and why fascia responds to therapies like myofascial release.

So as Jules demonstrates, therapies that involve manual stimulation and movement can unstick the thixotropic gel to amplify the piezoelectric output and drive adaptation to promote healing.

Piezoelectric DNA - piezoelectric material that has nothing to do with collagen

DNA possesses all the structural ingredients for piezoelectric properties thanks to its helical, asymmetric phosphate backbone and oriented base-pair dipoles. Just as the asymmetry of collagen’s triple helix enables its piezoelectric effects, the same principle applies to DNA’s double helix: mechanical strain induces dipole rotations and charge displacements, resulting in charge separation. That said, piezoelectricity in DNA is generally weaker and less pronounced than in collagen, and its biological relevance in living systems remains an emerging area of research (primarily demonstrated in experimental nanoscale settings like oriented films, single-molecule studies, or device contexts - physiological roles in vivo are still largely hypothetical).

Figure 7 below is an infographic that I made that illustrates why both DNA and the tropocollagen triple helix can exhibit piezoelectricity: both are right-handed helical polymers featuring periodic, asymmetric charge distribution along the helix axis.

DNA: negatively charged phosphate backbone + polar base pairs

Tropocollagen: repeating Gly-X-Y motif with polar/charged residues (e.g., Hyp, Glu, Lys) and aligned hydrogen bonds that produce a net macrodipole.

Figure 7: Shared piezoelectric mechanism for DNA and tropocollagen.

DNA’s non-centrosymmetry (asymmetry) arises from the helix geometry: DNA’s B-form helix has a polar axis due to base-pair asymmetry and backbone phosphates; tropocollagen’s triple helix has a longitudinal dipole from staggered, parallel-aligned chains and intra/inter-chain H-bonds.

So we know that tropocollagen piezoelectricity is necessary for bone remodeling and fracture healing (or more broadly, load-induced bone regeneration and repair), as an example, so what is DNA piezoelectricity for?

It has been hypothesized that DNA acts as part of a cellular tensegrity or harmonic oscillator network, where mechanical vibrations (ie: from cellular movements or sound waves) could produce tiny electric fields affecting gene expression or repair. In short, in the tensegrity-based biophysical framework, DNA - embedded within the cell’s prestressed tensegrity network (cytoskeleton → nuclear matrix → chromatin) - functions as a piezoelectric element in a system of coupled harmonic oscillators, where propagated mechanical vibrations generate transient electric fields that could theoretically modulate gene expression or repair via charge redistribution or resonant electromagnetic coupling.

Frikkin’ fascinating!

Figure 8 is yet another infographic I made to illustrate how DNA might act piezoelectrically to say, modulate genes. The header equation in yellow (P = d·σ → E = P/ε₀ → V ≈ d·σ·L/ε₀) is a standard simplified representation of direct piezoelectricity (polarization from stress, field from polarization, voltage from field). The dramatic +/−s are illustrative but not atomic-level accurate, just so you know. Not that I’ve ever seen an atom.

Figure 8: DNA piezoelectricity.

If we consider that a very recent nanoscale study (Scientific Reports - 2025 by Fathizadeh et al.) showed that terahertz (THz)-frequency electromagnetic waves couple with mechanical strain to modulate electronic properties and enable optoelectronic/phototronic responses in DNA-based biomolecular chains (piezo-vibrotronic effect), imagine the effects of THz waves on our DNA. This demonstrates DNA can respond piezoelectrically/vibrotronically to THz + mechanical input, producing measurable charge/electronic changes - though this is ex vivo/device-oriented.

Again, the piezoelectric effect in DNA is weaker than in proteins like collagen, but has been confirmed in multiple studies. Most of this research approaches it from the perspective of nanoscale bioelectronics or piezo-vibrotronic effects in DNA-based devices.

I’m interested in the piezoelectric human DNA, however.

Pausa: The video below doesn’t have anything to do with anything DNA or piezoelectricity (I think!), but it is entitled “Piezoelectric DNA”. It is absolutely mysterious - I have no idea what it is, but it has some really awesome sounds probably created by a Juno-6. So here you go.

A point on acupuncture - pun intended

Many people I know swear by acupuncture, and guess what? Acupuncture is also related to piezoelectrical stimulation. Kind of makes sense when you think about it. Acupuncture “squeezes” the piezoelectric fascia network with needles → generates healing electricity → reprograms the body’s electrical being for repair. In doing so, you modulate ion channels and membrane potentials in nearby cells, guide fibroblast migration, extracellular matrix remodeling, and collagen deposition, influence vasodilation, interstitial fluid flow, pH balance, and reduce inflammation, etc. Because of the placement of the pins along fascial planes (basically along meridians), you end up restoring or balancing disrupted electrical flow in dysfunctional tissues re-allowing the low-impedance electrical matrix throughout the body to flow, flow, flow!

So where are we? Have you gotten this far? I sure hope so. Because now we get to the reason I wanted to check all this out.

Remember what about what I said earlier about EMF pollution and other body imbalancing stuff?

Disrupt the bioelectricity - disrupt the being

Piezoelectrically-induced currents can contribute to or modulate healing processes in stimulated tissues. Cells are inherently bioelectric, maintaining resting membrane potentials, and many (though not all) convert mechanical stimuli into electrical and chemical signals, often directly via mechanosensitive ion channels such as Piezo1 and Piezo2 (which act as primary force sensors), while others do so indirectly through downstream amplification or integration of these signals (ie: via voltage-gated channels or cytoskeletal linkages). By the way, Figure 9 shows the crystal structures of Piezo1 and Piezo2.

Figure 9: Piezo1 + 2 crystal structures. https://www.rcsb.org/structure/5Z10 + https://www.rcsb.org/structure/6KG7.

They look like the triple spiral - the triscal - to me. This symbol has been found on ancient tombs and monuments as far back as 3200 BC (predating the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge!), and is thought to represent life’s eternal flow and the balance between mind, body and spirit.

These life flow shepherds sense cell membrane tension and/or curvature changes and act as mechanco-gate-keepers. How beautifully poetic that something so very biological looks like the ancient symbol for life-force. Function following form, or form reflecting function? I wonder what the dudes back in the day would think if they knew these central non-selective cation pores (Ca²⁺-preferring), linked by intracellular beams/anchors that convert membrane tension/curvature flattening into lever-like conformational openings look like their triscals?

Moving on…

Enhancing bioelectricity accelerates regeneration. Disrupting bioelectricity impairs mechanotransduction-dependent processes like healing or patterning, while enhancing it accelerates regeneration.

So what could disrupt bioelectricity?

Let’s start with the obvious stuff. With regard to pharmaceuticals and chemicals, ion-channel blockers like amiloride (for ENaC), barium (for inward-rectifier potassium (Kir) channels) and Tetraethylammonium (TEA) (for K⁺ channels), alter membrane potentials and field gradients. Gap-junction inhibitors like carbenoxolone, octanol and lindane (bird killer - WTF?) block direct intercellular electrical/ionic coupling. Bad stuff.

You’ve probably already guessed what’s next.

EMF pollution (ie: chronic Extremely Low Frequency (ELF)/Radio Frequency (RF) from wireless devices/power lines) could disrupt bioelectricity by interfering with collagen’s piezoelectric charge generation under stress causing altered micro-electric fields that normally promote wound healing, bone remodeling, or extracellular matrix signaling. It could also interfere by adding noise to endogenous fields leading to potential dysregulation of subtle piezo-generated potentials in DNA, hypothetically affecting chromatin dynamics or gene expression tuning.

Heavy metal contaminants from vaccines, water or food sources might disrupt bioelectricity via binding to, or blocking, ion channels/membranes potentially impairing the bioelectric gradients that piezo signals (from collagen or DNA) help maintain or amplify.

Heavy metals such as aluminum and mercury are well-established disruptors of ion channels and neurotransmission - for instance, by blocking voltage-gated Ca²⁺ channels or altering membrane potentials and ionic gradients. While their broader interference with cellular bioelectricity (including membrane integrity and signaling) is documented, any specific or direct impact on Piezo-mediated mechanosensitive signals from collagen piezoelectricity or hypothetical DNA piezo-vibrations remains speculative and lacks strong direct evidence at present. Having said that, inducing oxidative stress - often amplified by these metals - can damage collagen structure (reducing its piezo response) and may compromise DNA integrity, potentially weakening any piezo-vibration sensing.

Anything that messes with the balance of the “normal function” of our bodies would feasibly lead to a disease state, or worse.

Could there be something in the shots impeding bioelectrical signals?

It is interesting that when you query the word “electric” in VAERS data, the same peak trend observed across many adverse events post 2021+ (per 100,000 reports) can be seen indicating that something changed in 2021. And no, it wasn’t due to over-reporting - VAERS is under-reported. The Preferred Term MedDRA codes include primarily “Pulseless electrical activity” and “Electric shock sensation”. It is very interesting to note that the MedDRA code “Electric shock sensation” was NEVER reported prior to 2020, was reported 2 times out of 3 reports (67%) in 2020), and in 2021, it was reported 754 times out of 919 (82%).

So what was causing these electric shock sensations in so many people? Apart from VAERS, I have heard countless people describe this sensation in temporal proximity to getting their COVID-19 shots.

It has to be nerve/electricity-related, right? Spontaneous discharges in sensory nerves? Dysregulated Piezo1/2 channel activation? Exacerbated bioelectricity? If you amplify or dysregulate piezoelectric micro-currents, would you not influence nearby sensory endings or cells, contributing to diffuse buzzing/electrical perceptions?

Besides what seems to me to be the most obvious reason for the neurological impairments reported following the COVID-19 shots - anti-myelin antibodies generated as a result of molecular mimicry - disruption of the normal piezoelectric effect of our tissues via some bioelectric impedance seems very likely as well. Myelin sheaths and nerves do have ordered, anisotropic structure (lipid bilayers + proteins) and exhibit weak piezoelectric properties in biophysical studies. Even though no studies (to date) have demonstrated shot-induced changes in tissue conductivity, impedance, or piezoelectric coefficients sufficient to cause neurological impairment.

One could hypothesize (as one does) that the positively charged spike protein and LNPs - known to alter RBC zeta potential - might also subtly disrupt tissue bioelectric fields or piezoelectric signaling.

Why this hypothesis is plausible

Spike protein and LNPs are positively charged and zeta potential changes could theoretically affect tissue bioelectricity. Zeta potential influences cell-cell interactions, membrane potentials, and ion distributions. If spike/LNPs or their fragments persist or circulate (which they do), they could alter local charge environments in tissues (ie, endothelial cells, ECM, nerves), potentially shifting conductivity/impedance or masking endogenous piezoelectric fields (from collagen/myelin deformation).

Bioelectric gradients guide healing, remodeling, and patterning - any noise or disruption could impair these processes, as seen in regeneration models where bioelectricity is blocked.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), transverse myelitis and neuropathy are all well documented as adverse events (AEs) in pharmacovigilance databases and clinically, and indeed, immune-mediated mechanisms like molecular mimicry to produce anti-myelin/ganglioside antibodies are probably the main culprit with regard to these AEs, but the piezoelectric interference hypothesis provides a complementary biophysical layer that I think needs to be investigated.

In lieu of investigation, perhaps I can suggest some ideas.

Jump. Lift. Breathe. Move. Release fascia.

By the way, this is also all related to the gut. Of course. Read the article entitled: From the Microbiome to the Electrome: Implications for the Microbiota–Gut–Brain Axis and this article too.