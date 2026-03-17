Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Cynthia Ross's avatar
Cynthia Ross
6h

“Jessica Rose is a genius”

~ Prof Dr Sucharit Bhakdi

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Linda's avatar
Linda
6h

Oh, how I wish I would have had good science teachers in school that I would have a basis for understanding more of what you are saying. You are excellent at explaining so that the main ideas get through the technical terms. After my shot, I felt the electrical pain so bad that I crawled into bed in the fetal position for a day. Lots of pain for many years. Thank you, Jessica for writing this. I am going to put my phones and router in RMF fabric bags every night now.

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