Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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NikiB's avatar
NikiB
1d

I am not going to pretend I understood any of this LOL. But something in it is resonating. I feel there has been a noticeable increase in the amount of joint replacements/issues in those around me over the past few years. I do think collagen is being affected by whatever has been going on. I started following Sterling Cooley on X and he’s been talking about using ultrasound on the vagus nerve. Sounds like this ties into what you are saying here? You are one of the best minds, and personality, that I am thankful to have discovered out of this plandemic.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
1d

Of course Robert O. Becker was the pioneer in all this. I am increasingly convinced that structured water (liquid crystal) contributes to piezo health. https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/homochirality-aging-and-disease-5d8

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