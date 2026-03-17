Before I start, I decided to copy and paste a note I sent to a friend via email that helped me outline my idea and goals for this article which are described in the title. Here it is:

The [article] I started working on today is about the piezoelectric elements of the human body. Now this is where I think the harms and the exogenous/epigenetic harms (including from the shots) REALLY intersect and become far more than interesting. It all ties back into collagen and bone and myosin and even DNA and the benefits of lifting, running, bouncing and especially fascia release. I’m still researching this but the hypothesis that I am generating [is something like this:] without these piezoelectric “sparks” being the norm within the body through movement, use, [even] breathing, etc., the body is not balanced electrically (I have to define this in a more scientific way) and if the body is not balanced electrically, it is far more susceptible to disease states and damage. [This could also translate to too many sparks.] I am almost sure that the highly positively-charged LNPs and even the positively-charged spike protein (once translated) are interfering with the piezoelectricity of our bodies (they are certainly interfering with the zeta potential of red blood cells) - especially [with respect to] collagen. This would explain so many of the fibrotic issues we’ve been seeing (clotting) and more. I have at least half a dozen articles on collagen/connective tissue-related problems associated with the shots but I haven’t yet made this connection [regarding piezoelectric interference]. I know that the problems are due to nerve conduction/electrical malfunctions (too many people having neurological disorders for it not to be the case) and I believe it goes far beyond autoantibodies to myelin. I mean, anti-myelin antibodies are certainly an issue in some, but I am thinking bigger than that because although I know there isn’t a “one cause” (the body is too complex for that), we are all electrical beings and the idea of the piezoelectricity being messed with explains not only the shot damages in the realm of neurological problems, but neurological problems in general. If the external influences of EMF pollution and other “body-imbalancing” stuff (as simple as bad lifestyles - even wearing rubber-soled shoes!) are throwing wrenches in our basic electric functionality [already], then why wouldn’t we see all of these abundant health problems that we’re seeing across our species?

I wept a few times while writing this piece that incidentally took me almost a week to complete. I didn’t weep out of sadness, but as an expression of joy at the incredible depth and beauty of life and that we, as humans, have access to in every moment of every day. Bioelectric machines that we are - motors motoring, charges charging - all so that we can have the experience of figuring out what infinite love is.

Motion begets spark

Preamble

Piezoelectricity is different from - but complementary to - nervous system electricity via the mechanism of generation, timescale, spatial scale, and primary biological role.

Nervous system electricity → active, localized, ion-channel-driven electrochemical signaling → fast communication.

Piezoelectricity → passive, mechanically induced charge separation → broader, slower bioelectric fields for structural adaptation and modulation.

Think of it like this:

Piezoelectric - piezo- + electric - squeeze/pressure = electricity

Greek piezein, meaning "to press" or "to squeeze"

Greek ēlektron, meaning "amber"- an ancient source of static electricity.

Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials in response to applied mechanical stress. Some familiar examples of things that demonstrate piezoelectricity are crystals (quartz is a great example), certain ceramics and importantly, biological matter such as bone, DNA, and various proteins.

Figure 1: Figure 3 extracted from Kamel NA. Bio-piezoelectricity: fundamentals and applications in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Biophys Rev. 2022 Jun 28;14(3):717-733. doi: 10.1007/s12551-022-00969-z. PMID: 35783122; PMCID: PMC9243952.

When pressure or force is applied to certain materials, their internal structure becomes slightly deformed, resulting in an electric potential across its surface. Conversely, if an electric charge is applied to certain materials they change shape [internally]. You can thank these magical piezoelectric properties for microphones, quartz watches (why 32,768 Hz (2^15)? - I love the mystery of numbers in nature) and ultrasound machines. If you want an explicit example of piezoelectricity from every day life, just pick up that BBQ lighter! (I might return to ultrasound at the end when I write about DNA’s piezoelectric properties.)

These certain materials - piezoelectric materials - are found prolifically throughout our bodies (endogenous). When you apply mechanical stress to your body by walking, running, lifting, stretching or even breathing properly, etc., these endogenous piezoelectric materials make electricity. The mechanical deformations are converted into small, localized electric fields acting synergistically within the human electromechanical environment.

For example, the piezoelectric effect is key with respect to bone remodeling. Bone is a mineralized matrix, and it is full of collagen. When mechanical stress is applied to bone, the collagen and mineral structures therein become deformed and this results in the conversion of this mechanical stress to voltage (charge separation). The key reason this hides in the particular asymmetric molecular attributes of these materials that make them piezoelectric. The creation these small voltages from stress stimulates osteoblasts (bone-forming cells) to promote calcium deposition (via Ca²⁺ channels) and strengthens bone structure.

The locally-generated electric fields act as modulatory signals that influence nearby cells. This contributes to attracting or activating osteoblasts toward areas of compression (negative potential zones), where they deposit calcium and matrix to strengthen the bone (Wolff’s law).

P.S. I am going to leave a link embedded here to a YouTube video that covers this pretty well, but it’s one of these AI-generated ones so you can skip it if you’re like me and crave human demonstrations. P.S. How frikkin’ hard is it becoming to actually find human-generated content!? Cripes.)

N.B. Interestingly, electricity that causes mechanical deformation (aka: the inverse piezoelectric effect) may also play a role in processes like hormone synthesis in the pineal gland and sound transduction in the inner ear via otoconia.

Here are some examples of piezoelectric biological matter in humans.

Figure 2: Table 1 extracted from Kamel NA. Bio-piezoelectricity: fundamentals and applications in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Biophys Rev. 2022 Jun 28;14(3):717-733. doi: 10.1007/s12551-022-00969-z. PMID: 35783122; PMCID: PMC9243952..

I want to focus on piezoelectric biomaterials in humans from two facets in this 2-part article (you’ll have to read Part II, I’m afraid):

piezoelectric material that is collagen-rich → namely the fascia piezoelectric material that has nothing to do with collagen → namely DNA (except maybe DNA that encodes collagen-related stuff)

Yes, you read that right. Even though it’s not listed in the table in Figure 2 above, DNA has piezoelectric properties.

But allow me to focus first on collagen-rich piezoelectric material by going deep into collagen-ness to define why it’s piezoelectric in the first place. I want to do it this way because collagen confers the piezoelectricity of much of the human tissues. I’ll touch on other piezoelectric materials like keratin, fibrin and hydroxyapatite.

Collagen as a spark generator for electrical communication

Collagen is key in the piezoelectric-ness of most of the biological matter in humans and this comes down to the non-centrosymmetric, polar structure of collagen fibrils. (I’ll explain this, don’t worry.) As I have already written about primarily here, there are 28 types of human collagen that have been identified to date. It’s really important as it serves as the structural material for connective tissue and makes up roughly 25–35% of all proteins in the body. Connective tissue connects stuff. It also supports, binds, protects, and separates other tissues and organs. As to its importance? Well, think Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

If we didn’t have collagen, we’d we floopy-floppy, sagging, translucent sack of organs and bad bones.

A close look at collagen - from 3 amino acids to tropocollagen to fibrils to fibers

Collagen is complex, but also, so simple. Its clout pretty much stems from three amino acids: glycine (GLY), proline (PRO) and 4-hydroxyproline (HYP) (modified PRO). Glycine is important as a constituent of collagen basically because it’s small - the smallest amino acid - and it has no side chains. Because it’s small, the collagen fibers can be physically close. Tight like a tiger. Glycine is not only abundant in collagen, but required at every third position to maintain this tightness. (Just like in fibroin in silk-worm silk! If you want to rehash spider silk, go here.)

Proline is important because it promotes the spontaneous formation of left-handed polyproline II (PPII)-like helices in individual polypeptide strands, in conformational synergy with glycine. Similarly, 4-hydroxyproline - formed from proline via vitamin C-dependent post-translational hydroxylation - is essential, along with proline, for collagen stability through stereoelectronic effects (influencing molecular geometry). Glycine, proline, and 4-hydroxyproline must occupy their designated positions with the correct configuration.

If you’re wondering what the hell I am talking about, don’t worry about it. Just know that that helices don’t just helix for no reason. They form because of the arrangement of specific molecules, and this depends a lot on space and charge. That’s all you need to understand.

Figure 3: Triple helix of collagen. Top left panel - A section showing 3 GLY-PRO-HYP triplets of one alpha-chain - side and top views. Bottom left panel - A section showing 3 GLY-PRO-HYP triplets of 3 alpha-chains as triple helix - side and top views (left bottom). https://www.rcsb.org/structure/1BKV (top left). Right panel - A diagramatic right-handed triple helix for fun.

From the pymol structures in Figure 3, you can see the individual sections of the α-chains as green, cyan and pink. These chains vary in length depending on the type of collagen, but generally comprise about ~1050–1100 amino acids each.

The GLY-PRO-HYP amino acids (as triplets) comprise a large part (GLY-33%; PRO-~10-17%; HYP-~9-13% for fibrillar collagen) of what becomes an extended polypeptide chain (α-chain) where glycine enables tight packing, proline confers rigidity and PPII helix propensity, and 4-hydroxyproline provides extra stabilization. The triplets indeed define the primary sequence of each α-chain: they are the primary reason for collagen’s triple helix structure and this becomes really important for pieozelectric-ness.

As you can see in Figure 3, the α-chains twist in a left-handed way, but the helix itself twists in a right-handed way (top views) and this lends to incredibly high tensile strength. The triple helix (called tropocollagen - from Greek tropo = to turn) therefore has an asymmetric architecture (spiral out! - Maynard doesn’t know how much of a biochemist he is - push the envelope; watch it bend) which is rooted in the triplets’ polar, staggered arrangement and it is this that enables piezoelectric charge separation under mechanical stress.

So the GLY-PRO-HYP triplets define the sequence of the α-chain. The α-chain (three per molecule) folds into the triple helix to form tropocollagen (after propeptide cleavage). Tropocollagen molecules self-assemble (5 in quarter-stagger) to form microfibril. Fibrils emerge as multiple microfibrils. Collagen fibers are larger bundles of fibrils.

These tropocollagen molecules self-assemble and align with their triplet repeats and unidirectional staggering to form microfibrils to create dipoles that separate charges. So their non-mechanically-imposed state is something like as shown below on the left in Figure 4. It’s the fibrils where piezoelectricity is primarily observed and the collagen fibers inherit this property collectively. I jumped the gun a bit.

Figure 4: Aligned collagen fibrils showing charge distribution.

Collagen fibrils are the result of the assembly of hundreds to thousands of tropocollagen molecules arranged in a highly ordered, staggered (quarter-stagger or D-periodic, ~67 nm repeat) parallel array, often forming microfibrils first (ie: ~5 tropocollagen molecules in cross-section in overlap regions, ~4 in gap regions), then bundling laterally into mature fibrils with diameters typically 20–500 nm.

If you want a crappy every day metaphor, think of those wires sending electrical signals so you can have internet and light and stuff. It’s like that. To go deeper into the metaphor, the copper wires below would be the fibrils and the collagen fibers would be the entire insulated, bundled cable with outer sheath.

N.B. Collagen doesn’t conduct electricity like copper (it’s an insulator that generates charge via piezo effect, not a conductor of flowing current) so the signals don’t do long-distance with respect to electron flow.

Figure 5: Cables. Photo extracted from https://www.topcable.com/blog-electric-cable/parts-of-an-electrical-cable/.

The reason I went into detail on colla-genesis is to not only help us all understand why and how collagen is able to be the main structural protein in the extracellular matrix of the connective tissue (think: load-bearing, tensile strength and structure), but to help us all understand how it’s piezoelectric in the first place.

Quiz: Can you suggest why nature didn’t braid the collagen fibers instead of aligning them?

The piezoelectric effect in collagen

The fundamental origin of piezoelectricity in collagen lies in the intrinsic asymmetric molecular structure of the tropocollagen triple helices themselves - specifically, the aligned dipoles along the peptide chains (from hydrogen bonds, peptide bonds, and the unidirectional N-to-C orientation of amino acids in the GLY-X-Y repeats).

This polarity allows mechanical deformation (especially shear/sliding) to separate charges and generate electrical potentials/surface charges as shown in Figure 6. In terms of mechanical deformation - such as sliding or shearing - the by-product is the generation of localized electrical potentials or surface charges.

Figure 6: Aligned collagen fibrils with applied shear force causing charged fibrils.

The localized electrical potentials are subsequently used as signaling cues or modulatory bioelectric fields that influence ion channels, membrane potentials, cell migration (galvanotaxis), gene expression, and differentiation pathways.

Piezoelectricity in the stuff that makes up collagen allows the very fabric of our bodies to become electrically alive in response to movement, pressure, and touch turning every step, every stretch, every heartbeat, and even the gentle pressure of a hug into tiny, living sparks of bioelectricity that guide healing, signal cells, and help shape and maintain our tissues.

It means we are not just mechanical beings walking around; we are dynamic, charge-generating creatures whose inner architecture literally hums with voltage whenever life presses against us. No external battery required. Just the quiet, elegant miracle of being human: our own flesh wired to respond electrically to the physics of living. We are literally loving, electrical firework spectacles.

Bioelectric networks (charged matrix)

The why behind endogenous bioelectric signaling lies in the requirement to couple mechanical input to cellular and tissue responses. Bioelectric networks provide fast, long-range, scalable coordination by converting mechanical deformation into electrical cues that propagate through gap junctions or fields, influencing distant cells without relying solely on diffusible molecules.

Endogenous bioelectric signaling serves as a powerful, evolutionarily ancient medium for integrating diverse inputs - including mechanical cues - into coordinated control of growth and form. Its rapid propagation, long-range reach, and capacity for stable, memory-like patterning enable cell collectives to robustly remember and adapt to physical and environmental contexts in ways that purely diffusion-based chemical signaling cannot match, due to diffusion’s slower speed and shorter effective range.

Indeed, subtle endogenous voltage gradients, charge separations, and electric fields (typically in the microvolt to millivolt range) orchestrate many fundamental biological processes. These include tissue adaptation and remodeling, wound healing and regeneration, cellular proliferation/differentiation/homeostasis, and even aspects of sensory integration and large-scale pattern formation - operating as an essential, complementary layer alongside genetic, biochemical, and mechanical mechanisms.

Remember about 14 years ago when I wrote that I wanted to focus on piezoelectric biomaterials in humans from two facets? You’ll have to read Part II to peer into that focus!

To be continued…