Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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George Grosz's avatar
George Grosz
29m

“Though this be madness, yet there is method in’t.”

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Carine Lockwood's avatar
Carine Lockwood
44m

Oh my! To be…or not to be…you are phenomenal, Jessica, once again! Let’s hope this petard actually works to knock him off his pedestal. So glad Rand Paul is insisting on full transparency. Perhaps we were all the more deceived…I urge everyone to read RFK’s team’s book The Real Anthony Fauci. It can help open eyes…from beagle puppies to foster children, “And thus the whirligig of time brings in his revenges"…

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