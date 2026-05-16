Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

This is confusing me..hantavirus…because it’s been around for over 30 years?!

I remember being warned about it by fellow rock climbers when I started climbing 30 years ago …to watch out for deer mice/mice poop …but no one seemed to get infected unless they weren’t careful/rubbed themselves in mouse feces?!

Why is it resurfacing now? Why are folks who have known about this nor speaking up?

Different strain? Scare folks?

Very curious…

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16 replies by Jessica Rose and others
Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
2h

I watched that the other day. I really enjoyed it. I watch Viva Frei on YouTube pretty often., but you really spark up the conversation.

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