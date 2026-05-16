Great chat about Hantavirus with Viva Frei
Get the facts about here!
Click on the photo to hear our chat about Hanta virus.
I have another interview coming out soon with a Hantavirus expert and we really lay out - backed by hard science - why this is a nothing burger and could never be COVID 2.0.
This is confusing me..hantavirus…because it’s been around for over 30 years?!
I remember being warned about it by fellow rock climbers when I started climbing 30 years ago …to watch out for deer mice/mice poop …but no one seemed to get infected unless they weren’t careful/rubbed themselves in mouse feces?!
Why is it resurfacing now? Why are folks who have known about this nor speaking up?
Different strain? Scare folks?
Very curious…
I watched that the other day. I really enjoyed it. I watch Viva Frei on YouTube pretty often., but you really spark up the conversation.