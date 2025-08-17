This is beyond alarming to me and poses a huge environmental threat. This should make all the climate change activists go ballistic. I mean, if they actually care about environmental disruption from poisoning. A follower with handle @Tablesalt on X posted a document today that indicates that aerial spraying of pesticides to include glyphosate commenced at the end of 2024 in Nova Scotia.

I looked up the products listed in the far right column called Vision Max (27736) and Timberline (33456) and what I found was far from pleasing. The former is made by Bayer Cropscience Inc. (yes, that Bayer), and the latter is made by Timberline Pest Control. I find it ironic that the former is called Vision Max because pesticide use has been shown to cause severe ocular tissue damage, including corneal, conjunctival, lens, retinal, and optic nerve injury which can result in permanent blindness.

Vision Max (27736) is referred to as a silvicultural pesticide and its active ingredient is glyphosate, with 540 grams acid equivalent per litre, present as potassium salt. A silvicultural pesticide is “the practice of controlling the growth, composition/structure, as well as quality of forests to meet values and needs, specifically timber production”.

Silviculture is about cultivating (pine) trees for tree harvesting. Silvicultural pesticides involve the use of pesticides and herbicides to ‘enhance the growth of desired tree species’, like say, Monsanto-owned pine trees. They can include all sorts of nasty things like imazapyr (non-selective killer used in Roundup), triclopyr (herbicide/fungicide that mimics plant hormones), glyphosate, metsulfuron methyl (herbicide that inhibits cell division in roots and shoots), sulfometuron (herbicide that inhibits biosynthesis of amino acids necessary for growth), and surfactants (emulsifiers - think detergents).

Here is the specification document for Vision Max that you can find online.

Here is a screenshot of the first page.

Poison. Eye and skin irritant. Ok. So mass aerial spraying is absolutely not going to affect biological systems and/or the cause environmental damage because it’s safe and effective, right?

Keep reading the document.

So what this states is that anything not ‘targeted’ as part of the harvesting protocol will be destroyed. That includes aquatic life and all other species of plants and trees. Doesn’t sound innocuous to me. Also, in those menacing big, black, bold letters is a warning that you shouldn’t mix this product with galvanized steel (zinc) lest it become a highly flammable mixture of hydrogen gas. Now this does apply to holding containers but since the acidic product reacts with zinc in galvanized steel (Zn + 2H⁺ → Zn²⁺ + H₂), the potential for reactivity in inherent. N.B. It is the encased hydrogen gas produced from the reaction that is explosive.

But what if this crap is repeatedly sprayed and inevitably lands on stuff made with galvanized steel like in building frames, structural supports, fencing, roofing, gutters, railings, balconies, verandahs, staircases, walkways, ladders and all sorts of things used to make playgrounds? Could it create a perfect storm for fires? Granted, the aerial sprays are diluted, and the hydrogen gas would likely be rapidly dispersed in non-confined environments to make ‘splosive situations unlikely, but it’s possible that the deposition of these reactive and desiccating chemicals could be potentiating perfect fire storms. Maybe that’s why fires are much more prevalent since this spraying became more prevalent? Not only that, but we do not know how much of this crap is being sprayed and how often, how dilute it is or how cumulative it is on galvanized surfaces. Do we? Maybe I am not getting the chemistry/reactivity right but even if these agents are not potentiating fire hazards, they’re poisoning the land, soil and water.

Timberline (33456)

Timberline a herbicide manufactured by Belchim. Its primary active ingredient is glyphosate. Timberline Chemical Inc.’s mission statement to turn obsolete chemicals in to revenue.

Follow the revenue?

Here’s a related article written by the Conservation Council of New Brunswick about glyphosate spraying entitled: “There is no reason to spray Glyphosate in New Brunswick forests”.

Glyphosate is a broad-spectrum systemic herbicide and crop desiccant. It acts by inhibiting plant enzymes and are used to kill everything that compete with specific crops. Monsanto brought it to market for agricultural use in 1974 under the trade name Roundup. We all know what Roundup is (glyphosate-based herbicide). There has been at least a 100-fold increase in the frequency and volume of application of glyphosate-based herbicides worldwide since the 70s, and it’s use is only increasing. The effect on humans and the environment alike raise grave health concerns including cancer. I defer to Stephanie Seneff for excellent research on this subject matter. She literally wrote the book on this entitled: “Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment”.

Perhaps the most disturbing thing about this aerial spraying is the lack of permission granted by the people and animals being subjected to the potential poisoning induced by doing so. We’re the ones who have to take the health punches. You can bet that the ‘regulatory bodies’ responsible for green-lighting the continued use of this stuff are not being directly affected. Is this aerial spraying going on over their homes and land? And what of all the forest fires around the world? Is it in part due to the voracious and toxic chemical compounds lacing everything from ‘crops’ to, well, everything else?

On the subject matter of crop contamination with Monsanto seeds that go hand-in-hand with Roundup, it is worth re-reading this story about Roundup-ready canola involving Percy Schmeiser in Saskatchewan. It involves ‘patent rights’ for biotechnology whereby his crops had been ‘accidentally contaminated’ with these Monsanto seeds, converting his owned-seeds to theirs. There is this thing called ‘wind’ that carries stuff all over the place see, not just the intended targets. When farmers' fields are accidentally contaminated with patented seed, Monsanto makes claims of the crops. Convenient. Then they can use all the Roundup they want because, well, what else can they do?

Makes you think.

Just in case this tickles the wrong elbows, I am absolutely wonderful and in perfect mental and physical health. You guys know why I wrote this.