Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
3d

Thank you for this latest update on the Andes Hantavirus, Sister Jessica.

Don't go to dry places where rats urinate.

;-(

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MSN MAIL. Michael Dautrich's avatar
MSN MAIL. Michael Dautrich
3d

jr, thank you for the science !!

Sasha Latypova

May 7

Hantavirus is a fake, don't fall for it. Republishing Grand Princess Quarantine Orders FOIA, Part 2

The government's ability to declare pandemics based on nothing enables imprisonment without due process and must be nullified.

Sasha Latypova

May 7

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On April 22–23, 2026, two weeks before the hantavirus news broke,The World Hoax Organization ran Exercise Polaris II:

Past Polaris drills (including Polaris I) included cruise ship or travel-related scenarios. The simulation used a “fictional” deadly bacterium with a high mortality rate; the Andes hantavirus has a naturally high death rate (20–40%+).

The simulation focused on early detection, contact tracing across borders, and managing passengers/crew — exactly what we’re seeing with people who left the ship at St. Helena.

Join @davidavocadowolfe

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Dr. Pierre Kory exposes a massive media anomaly. He reveals over 100,000 articles were published globally about Hantavirus in days.

He confirms this massive coordination is entirely unnatural.

Why is a minor outbreak suddenly consuming the global media cycle?

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