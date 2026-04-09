What if this is true?

“Hepatitis B vaccine (HBV) theory



The dermatologist Alan Cantwell, in self-published books entitled AIDS and the Doctors of Death: An Inquiry into the Origin of the AIDS Epidemic (1988) and Queer Blood: The Secret AIDS Genocide Plot (1993), said that HIV is a genetically modified organism developed by U.S. Government scientists. The virus was then introduced into the population through hepatitis B (via the hepatitis B vaccine) experiments performed on gay and bisexual men between 1978 and 1981 in major U.S. cities. Cantwell claims that these experiments were directed by Wolf Szmuness (fun fact: this guy was roommates with Pope John Paul II back in the day), and that there was an ongoing government cover-up of the origins of the AIDS epidemic. Similar theories have been advanced by Robert B. Strecker (watch The Strecker Memorandum), Matilde Krim (very high profile), and Milton William Cooper (Cause of death: gunshot wounds. Foul play not suspected).”

This quote above is claimed to have been extracted from J. Clemmesen’s “Summation” in the proceedings of Comparative Leukemia Research 1973 (published 1975 in Bibliotheca Haematologica, No. 40, pp. 783–792) and it serves as a warning about oncogenic viruses. N.B. I do find it pretty bad that the slide above extracted from Strecker’s video presentation, misspelled Clemmesen’s name. Be that as it may, the information seems legit.

Patient 0 was never patient 0, he was patient O - so-named by CDC to mean “Out of California case”. Based on genetic testing, Gaëtan Dugas was 100% not the first person to become a case/carrier. There are so many fallacies and lies in our history and once again, this horrid lie was propagated due to sensationalism - it was not Randy Shilts’ intention to smear Dugas with his book And the Band Played On, but to raise awareness on AIDS itself.

The headline was “required” to bring attention to a situation that was being buried/mishandled.

It was being buried/mishandled because the truth would horrify people.

The truth would horrify people, because it is horrifying.

The terribleness of a handful of humans who have completely lost the plot is not new, but it is certainly not a thing of the past. It is truly an appalling thought that a small group of repressed men (likely the demographic) decided one day to “eliminate the gay problem”, isn’t it? ‘They’re simply having too much fun! We must put an end to this!’

It can’t be true, can it?

To purposely infect people with a life-threatening agent is truly a preposterous idea!

No one would do something so horrific.

Hmm.

History begs to differ.

It is not up to any man to decide who lives and who dies or even how they live, in my opinion. It might surprise people to learn that it was because of Dugas’ personality and willingness to help others that the CDC learned as much as they did way back when. Dugas did not have to help. And if he was this demonic AIDS spreader that the media and government made him out to be (via “mishandling” of Shilts’ book), why would he have helped try to uncover the truth about this “condition” he had succumbed to, or perhaps, been subjected to?

By the way, I was very surprised to see that the HepB vaccine theory was a “thing”. I saw this as a possibility based on the Dugas’ ‘testimony’ at an AIDS public information session held by AIDS Vancouver in Vancouver on March 12, 1983, which I saw for the first time today.

He says himself:

The Hepatitis vaccine, the new vaccine, that is now offered to gay men, has been developed with gay men’s hepatitis so therefore anyone who would receive such a vaccine could be exposed to AIDS.

I was a bit shocked to hear him say this, to be honest. I had never heard this hypothesis before. I heard the polio vaccine hypothesis, the HTLV-I hypothesis, but not a targeted HepB vaccine hypothesis. It made me shudder because of what I now know after the past 6 years of looking at vaccine and drug data.

If you want to watch the documentary entitled: “The Man Accused of Starting the AIDS Epidemic”, I have posted it here.

Judge for yourselves. This man was loved by his family, friends and colleagues, and was used as the AIDS-spreader scapegoat. To this day, he is referred to/known as Patient Zero. Perhaps this was not the original intention, but with all good crises, this one was not wasted on people who stood to “gain”, whatever that gain may be.

The records should be corrected and the truth about what actually happened needs to come out.

RIP to all the victims of immunosuppressive/destructive ‘diseases’.