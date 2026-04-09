Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag's avatar
Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
11h

A contemporary witness with the applicable knowledge:

High Times Greats: Frank Zappa

https://hightimes.com/culture/high-times-greats-frank-zappa/

DECEMBER 21, 2020

"In December, 1989, High Times published Elin Wilder’s interview with the incomparable Frank Zappa (1940-1993). In honor of Frank’s birthday on December 21, we’re republishing it below—complete with remarkably prescient musings on Donald Trump and the failure of the US education system."

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... an excerpt

"HT: In your book *) you came up with this great thing on AIDS and how it was probably missionaries sticking people with unsanitized needles…."

"FZ: That’s not my theory. I heard that from somebody else. The first I heard about AIDS was a news story which said that suddenly 700 people of a certain persuasion in a certain city had died in the month of November. Does that sound like any other epidemic you ever heard of before? An awful lot like Legionnaire’s Disease, huh? Suddenly, a certain group of people in a certain place come down with a certain disease. Since I had grown up in a household where I knew about poison gas and germ warfare, it immediately sounded like an experiment to me, using civilians for testing. It’s not farfetched to think of it that way because there have been plenty of other examples that have been reported in national media about when the government has used private citizens for testing against their will, including people who went into the Army, were given LSD, and not told that they were part of an experiment. In a hospital in Canada, some patients were used for testing by the CIA. It wasn’t widely reported in the US, but they certainly know about it in Canada. And the CIA got caught doing it. ..."

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*) This book ...

The Real Frank Zappa Book

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Real_Frank_Zappa_Book

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... and this album.

Thing-Fish

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thing-Fish

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Viking's avatar
Viking
13h

Thank you, Jessica for exposing the evil!!!!!!!!!😈

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