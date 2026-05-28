Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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RingmasteroftheSShow's avatar
RingmasteroftheSShow
3h

I live in a perpetual state of anger and heartbreak over this. I have to pray constantly, as most of my family took it and I run into the consequences DAILY in my greater social sphere. Perhaps we all need to pray for Ralph Baric, that his conscience be illuminated to the horror of what he's unleashed and he would announce the truth to the world. The demons in charge will ride this ship all the way down, taking so many more with them.....esp. all the children getting this bioweapon now.

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JT's avatar
JT
3h

Jessica you never cease to blow my mind. I’m grateful for your genius and your heart.

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