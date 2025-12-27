If you haven’t heard about this recent news uncovered by Nick Shirley and David, you need to. You can watch the full video documentary by clicking on the photo below. It’s been watched by more than 38 million people which is dwarfed by the amount of capital from American tax payers being fraudulently taken by fake businesses - like day care centers - “run” by Somali people. This isn’t racist - it’s fact.

Simple questions were posed all along the way: Where are the children? Where is all the money going?

Why did not one Somali that they interviewed have any clue what their own businesses were doing? And why were they so aggressive?

Defensive much?

In this article, I would like to focus on the meeting that took place at the end of the video. I am pretty sure it was the legislative update that took place on December 19, 2025 at the State Capitol in Minnesota. If you click on the meeting link and go to the webpage, you’ll see that the first paragraph states the following:

The last few weeks have been difficult for our community in Minneapolis and around Minnesota, which has been targeted by the hateful rhetoric from Donald Trump and lawless action by his federal agents [ICE]. To be clear, slandering our Somali and Latino neighbors and violating the constitutional rights of Minnesotans as a pretense for ICE’s cruel and violent enforcement actions is not about public safety. It is intended to cause fear, chaos, and division.

From where I stand as a non-conflicted objective observer with very little knowledge of Minnesota House Representatives, the above language is very inflammatory, and quite polarizing. Having watched the interaction between Nick and David and the Somali people that they tried to interview, and the knife attack on David by Somali men, I dare say that beyond inflammatory, it is pure “disinformation”.

According to Nick, at this meeting, Republican members had clearly demonstrated ongoing fraud in Minnesota with data and charts as visual aids, and also who was profiting from this fraud. A paper trail - if you will - was shown to the committee members. As Nick notes, the Democrat representatives “looked into the abyss” as the data was delivered, while one in particular, Minnesota House of Representatives’ Emma Greenman, defended the allegations of fraud by declaring that fraud is a non-partisan issue, and that declarations (with proof) of fraud is “not building trust”.

Her official committee assignments include being Co-Vice Chair for Workforce, Labor, and Economic Development Finance and Policy, Public Safety Finance and Policy, Elections Finance and Government Operations and last but not least Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy. She is a lawyer with a B.A. in political science and an M.P.A. in “public administration”.

If you look into Emma’s official Minnesota House of Representatives statements from February 14th, 2025, It is clear from the text that she is very anti-Trump herself. The first heading is as follows:

“Protecting Minnesota from the Trump Administration’s Harmful and Unconstitutional Actions”.

She therein refers to “the daily barrage of unprecedented overreach by President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk, and his billionaire cabinet [that] is designed to wear Americans down and undermine our faith in democratic institutions and the rule of law”.

The rule of law, eh? So what about fraud? Does fraud not involve intentional deception to gain a benefit, typically financial, prosecutable by the government under both state and federal laws?

She also refers to MAGA as an “extreme” “agenda” in the Legislative Update: from February 14, 2025.

With this agreement, we prevented the House Republicans from throwing out the votes of 21,980 Shakopee voters in service of their extreme MAGA agenda. I want to thank every one of you who spoke up against the MAGA Republican power grab in Minnesota, and is standing up for democracy and the rule of law every day.

You’ll have noted at the end of Nick’s video above, that in the meeting held on December 19th, 2025, Representative Greenman was well-apprised of the ongoing and current fraud. Nick approached her to confront her on the fact that in one day, he and David had uncovered 111,000,000 million dollars of taxpayer money - taken and used for services unrendered by Somali “day care centers”.

Nick was very centered and mature in his approach and simply stated the problem to Greenman: There’s fraud going on and it’s not non-partisan.

Do you think that fraud is happening?

Before I continue with her “answers”, I would like to point out that fraud is a Federal crime. Furthermore, enabling fraud by failing to act on known fraudulent activities, providing cover for misconduct, or facilitating schemes could also be subject to criminal liability if actions meet the criteria for fraud, bribery, or other federal offenses under 18 U.S.C. § 201.

In addition, if the fraud involves over 1,000,000 dollars, then it is considered major fraud and yes, that’s certainly a Federal crime .

The federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1031, known as the Major Fraud Act of 1988, criminalizes schemes to defraud the United States or obtain money or property by false or fraudulent pretenses in any grant, contract, subcontract, loan, guarantee, insurance, or other form of federal assistance valued at more than $1 million.

Emma Greenman began her response to Nick by first stating that she doesn’t know who he is, instead of saying hello, or perhaps answering his question. As a representative for the State of Minnesota, I would expect her to be considerably more professional in her exchanges with members of the public - indeed coming to her with valid questions. Nick responded quickly by simply stating his name - breezing over her rude stance.

She walked away from him.

He continued to ask pertinent questions as to why anyone should be enabling fraud, or if she thinks that fraud is happening at all - be it under the watch of Republicans and/or Democrats.

“Fraud is fraud”, as Nick states, and repeats that it is not a non-partisan issue.

Emma responded:

I don’t think anybody is enabling fraud to happen. Emma Greenman

Another passionate man who had testified at the committee meeting - a disability advocate - continued to ask some pertinent questions pertaining to why she isn’t holding Tim Walz to account. She was also very rude to him.

He simply asked her:

When are you going to hold Governor Walz accountable for this? [You] are a representative for the State of Minnesota, yes or no?

She goes full woke on him and responds with the following:

‘Scuse me? If you’re gonna talk to me like that? … etc…

This was a clear sign that she would rather pretend to be offended by a man with a valid question than to answer the very non-inflammatory question: Are you a representative for the State of Minnesota?

Emma had an unnamed woman run defense for her as well during this exchange. Unnamed woman butts in when the disability advocate requested an answer to his questions from Emma. The way in which she butts in is notable: full of pretense with an insincere smile designed to de-inflame (not to invoke joy, happiness or calm), and an out-stretched right hand complete with forward step in. Her body language tells a very clear story.

Thank you for testifying today … uh…

This exchange is left behind however for the continuing ‘exchange’ between Emma and Nick.

Emma walked away to pack up her things while Nick continued to ask her the relevant question: Why is the government enabling fraud? She then implied that he hadn’t been listening to their hearings, and instructed him in telling him that they have had 10 hearings on fraud and “there’s really good data from the people who both work within the administration - both Democrat and Republication”. Really good data! Wow! Sounds … like … a whole lot of nothing.

Nick correctly pointed out the following in a valiant attempt to disable her attempt to blame it on (even partially) Republicans:

This fraud has happened under Democrat leader Tim Waltz.

She responded by going on an anti-Trump rant - blaming him, personally, for any current fraud.

She refused to face his facts or answer his questions directly. She very aggressively delivered what I would call only rhetoric and word salad. Nick even had to back up at one point.

The documentary ends with the disability advocate stating the obvious:

My people are suffering. I’m scared for my little brother and these people just walk off. We have a Governor who f-ing doesn’t care. How many more people are going to be trafficked in our freakin’ system?

And that, my friends, is the bigger picture.

People need to go to prison.