Recap: A federal judge (Brian Murphy, District of Massachusetts) granted a preliminary injunction on March 16, 2026, finding plaintiffs (AAP and other medical/public health groups) likely to succeed on claims that this violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) - specifically, requirements for “fair balance” in viewpoints, adequate expertise, and proper procedures.

The practical effects:

Stayed the appointments of those 13 new members.

Stayed/nullified all votes the reconstituted ACIP had taken.

Blocked implementation of the revised (reduced) childhood schedule.

Forced postponement of ACIP’s March 18–19, 2026, meeting, since the committee couldn’t legally operate without most of its membership.

Please refer to this article for background.

A “confidential” document penned by ACIP members was made public the other day. It’s always a bit weird for me to post about “confidential” documents that are now public. Here’s the gist:

This report was prepared by the ACIP COVID-19 Immunization Workgroup as part of its support of the ACIP work. It reviews published and unpublished information and knowledge related to chronic injuries post COVID-19 vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 infection and highlights related findings and proposed voting language of potential recommendations for further consideration and deliberations by ACIP.

I imagine a lot of hard work went into this 59 page document with 169 references.

Maryanne Demasi reported on this document (pdf in previous article) that addresses COVID-19 injection injuries. The NY Times scooped it without crediting her. She wrote to them and they fixed the mistake. You can read about that by clicking on the photo below.

There’s a bit of confusion (including in my own mind) with the timing of the “confidential” ACIP document, and the “ruling” recently filed that basically monkey wrenched ACIP’s upcoming meeting where, yes indeededly-doo, they were going to cover the COVID-19 shot injury issues. The former was allegedly “leaked” (I don’t know what happened there), and the NY Times yanked it from Maryanne’s blog and simply removed the metadata, so it kind of looked like there were two documents floating around.

Take a look at pages 39/40 of the ruling.

Moreover, since rescheduling the ACIP meeting to March 18-19, ACIP’s published statement of “Matters to be Considered” now includes the possibility of additional recommendation votes.

It bears noting that this will not be the first time an ACIP meeting was “rescheduled”, and just to be perfectly clear, ACIP stands for Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Ad-vi-sor-y. They advise. The CDC. On what to do with regard to vaccines. As recommendations. For children.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is charged with advising the Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on the use of immunizing agents.

Why the hell would anyone want to mess with a bunch of PhDs and MDs advising CDC on vaccine safety? What in the actual f? Just look at the credentials of the new ACIP members! And if I was one of them, well, what an unbeatable force that would be! Joking, not joking.

So what is this “Matters to be Considered”, that may well have been the nail in the coffin for old Judgy McJudgeface to “rule” against ACIP that instigated, not only the rescheduling of the upcoming ACIP meeting again to talk about COVID-19 harms, but an unknown amount of time in purgatory?

My first thought was that it was the “confidential” ACIP document, but it turns out that it actually refers to the Meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices notice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention filed on 02/26/2026 - Docket No. CDC-2026-0199. See below:

Matters to be Considered:



The agenda will include updates on ACIP Workgroups and discussions on COVID-19 vaccine injuries and Long-COVID and ACIP recommendation methodology. Recommendation votes may be scheduled for COVID-19 vaccine injuries and Long-COVID and ACIP recommendation methodology. Agenda items are subject to change as priorities dictate. For more information on the meeting agenda, visit https://www.cdc.gov/​acip/​meetings/​index.html.

So, actually, in a way, yeah. The description above does pretty much does match the contents of the ACIP confidential document. But it still begs the question: did Judgy McJudgeface read that document? Did it affect his ruling on March 16th, 2026?

I don’t know.

The timing is “funny”. Maryanne published on March 14, 2026 and the ruling was made on March 16th, 2026, but it is unknown whether or not the judgement/ruling was made prior to the 16th. Maybe this is just when the court ruling document was published.

The plot doesn’t need to thicken anymore. We need a bloody break. The injured need JUSTICE.

In any case, Judgy McJudgeface’s decision directly caused the postponement of ACIP’s planned March 2026 meeting.

On a happy note, React19 is getting really close to getting an ICD-10 code for COVID-19 shot injury on the go via CDC, which was one of the things the ACIP crew were going to talk about. Click on the photo below for more information on that.

I dunno byes.

Hamster wheels gonna hamster wheel I ‘spose.