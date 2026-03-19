Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

Now you know how deep big pharma's putrid tentacles go. There is no one they cannot control, influence or bribe. And they will as profits are the only reason big pharma exists.

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Sully's avatar
Sully
11h

I’m so disappointed in this judge! I’m embarrassed that I’m from Massachusetts!

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