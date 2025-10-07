Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
14h

Jessica, I think you have found a wonderful antidote to the hard and frustrating work you do to research and bring out the truth of the vaccines and get it heard by the powers that be. Putting balance and perspective in your life (You can't always go surfing). We should all do similar balancing acts in our lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Rose
Jan's avatar
Jan
15h

Oh look at you! Virtuoso. These are incredible. The colors and textures are so vibrant. Thank you for sharing your beautiful art and eye. You’re truly amazing and talented. Have a great day! 🙋🏻‍♀️💐

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture