In addition to the traditional photos of gorgeous nature, I have always been a graffiti photographer as well. It struck me today that everything you need to know about how the REAL people in any place feel and think is written in the words of the graffiti of that place.

“FAKE IS THE NEW REAL”

“Why It cost To live life”

What a perfect question. Isn’t it?

Reflecting…

Swan - the worst muse ever. It wouldn’t stop squirming!

That’s it for now…

I am doing a lot of podcasts and interviews these days including for VSRF and the IMA. Stay tuned.

And a few more…