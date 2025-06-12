Watch this guy’s testimony (click photo). He was offered cash to 'go protest’ in LA. 200 USD/day. There are pallets of bricks being left at sites and these people are being instructed to use them against other human beings. As I have asked previously: Who is paying for this?
Peaceful my ass.
I thought this post would be boring. What fascinating responses I have received! A lot of negative attention indeed. Very interesting.
Wow. Commenting again. I have NEVER had comments like the ones that follow - seems even like a 'new' 'community' of people. I suppose it's because I posted something non-science-y for people to assess. Also, my newsletter is under attack. PLEASE DO NOT OPEN EMAILS FROM SUSPICIOUS POSERS TRYING TO IMPERSONATE ME. I am trying to get Substack to fix the problems.