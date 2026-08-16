Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
10h

Those pieces are all part of Big Pharmaceutical propaganda campaign against any criticism of their poison. The WSJ had a similar piece written. It’s all well coordinated if you dig hard enough you will find some law firm with a PR person ghost writing them so the same studies are referenced and no one ever mentions the actual Pfizer trial data that exposed out of 32 pregnancies of trial participants that got pregnant during the trial only one live baby was born a 97% failure rate. These people are pure evil.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
10h

They lie 🤥. I was a hospitalist/ laborist for 4 years and got “let go “ for an at will contract for speaking up to medical staff and residents. 😡

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