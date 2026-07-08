Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Sharon Kayser's avatar
Sharon Kayser
10h

Your ethics and integrity are qualities rarely appriceated in the current research milieu.I respect both of these qualities highly since I recognize how critical truthful research publications are . Sadly, even such publications as Lancet, appear to have been tainted by the pressure to advance mRNA in a positive light ignoring potential , unknown long term outcomes .

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MLL's avatar
MLL
10h

Brilliant work 👏

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