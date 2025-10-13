Kevin’s been hard at work in all of the spare time he has between his real job and life (hardy har har), and has discovered that the E. coli bacterial strain used for production of the nucleoside modified mRNA might not have been the right one to choose. The reason for this is ultimately because it got into us.

Here’s a recap of the nucleoside modified mRNA synthesis pipeline using plasmids encoding spike DNA and E. coli (Dam+) bacteria.

Process 2 and E. coli use introduction

The upscaling Process 2 methodology involves a plasmid E. coli system based on the wonderful ability of the E. coli bacteria to become transformed with specific plasmids carrying genes of interest (like spike), and to double every 20 minutes with minimal reagents and cost. It is bacteria, after all. Each time a bacterial cell divides, they have to copy their DNA so that each daughter cell gets their very own DNA too!

To keep DNA copying accurate, they use tricks like methylation, which adds tiny chemical tags to fix mistakes and to help control how their genes work. As the E. coli copies the plasmid DNA (not chromosomal DNA), it adds these special chemical tags to it which is like putting little labels on the DNA to help the bacteria keep things organized and fix any copying mistakes. More specifically, the E. coli uses a tool called Dam to add these tags (methyl groups, or “Me” labels) to specific spots on the DNA, called GATC sequences. This tagging happens after the DNA is copied, marking the original strand while the new strand stays untagged for a short time. Again, this helps the bacteria check and correct errors, keeping the DNA accurate.

N.B. Bacteria and humans have different tagging patterns, and this difference might cause the human immune system to ‘notice it’ if it’s delivered into the body, say, through tiny fat packets like LNPs.

On methylation

Methylation is a biochemical process where a methyl group (CH₃) is added to a molecule, often DNA, RNA, or proteins, altering their function or activity. In the context of DNA, methylation typically involves the addition of a methyl group to specific nucleotide bases, such as adenine or cytosine, which can affect gene expression, DNA stability, or immune recognition without changing the DNA sequence. In bacteria, methylation often occurs at adenine bases (forming N⁶-methyladenine, or m6A) in specific sequences like GATC, mediated by enzymes like DNA adenine methyltransferase (Dam).

Dam!

Dam methylates Adenine of GATC sites after replication. In other words, it adds those little ‘Me’s (methyl groups - CH 3 ) onto the Adenine of the GATC tetranucleotide sequence. The reason it does this has a lot to do with DNA ensuring integrity during cell division. In E. coli, the Dam methylates the N6 position of adenine within the GATC sequence, creating a hemi-methylated state immediately after DNA replication (see schematic below). This transient modification acts as an epigenetic signal that allows the cell to distinguish the parental (methylated) strand from the newly synthesized (unmethylated) strand, which is essential for the mismatch repair system to correct replication errors.

So, to say it in scientific language, adenine methylation functions as a versatile epigenetic mechanism that regulates DNA replication, repair, transcription, and genome stability in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

By the way, this methylation process also plays a key role in starting DNA replication. In E. coli, the section of DNA where replication begins, called oriC, has several GATC sites. A protein called SeqA attaches to hemi-methylated sites after DNA copying, locking down the oriC area to prevent it from starting another replication too soon. This ensures that DNA replication happens just once per cell division, keeping everything on track.

The gene on/off thingy is really important too and adenine methylation affects this. It could even influence the bacterium’s ability to cause disease. In E. coli, the Dam methylation can either boost or block gene activity depending on where the GATC sites are located near the gene’s starting point, or promoter. As an example, it helps control the on-off switching of pyelonephritis-associated pili (PAP), which are tiny structures that help the bacteria stick to tissues and cause infections like kidney infections.

For thought: If potentially large amounts of this E. coli DNA (including its methylation patterns) got into human cells via nano fat bubbles, how do you think the immune system would respond?

DNA found

Since many vials of Pfizer and Moderna lots have been tested for DNA using multiple methods (qPCR + fluorometry) in labs all over the world (US, Canada, Germany, Japan, Czech Republic, France, Australia), and DNA has been found at high levels (above already-too-high EMA limits based on non-LNP delivery method threshold assignment) in all vials tested, we can assume that any and all problems associated with carry-over of DNA by-products are suspect in terms of AEs in association with injection with the N1-modmRNA-LNP products of Pfizer and Moderna. Safe assumption? No Ass in U and Me?

According to Kevin, the E. coli strain used by Pfizer to make the “vaccine” DNA template might not have been the best choice because of the specific DNA methylation patterns associated with this strain. These patterns could cause the human immune system to ‘react’ if introduced into the body. Wink, wink. It’s also notable that the manufacturers could have chosen a different strain, like the dam-/dcm- NEB C2925 strain which doesn’t add these particular methylation marks.

When Kevin and I co-presented at a Brownstone supper club recently, I asked him whether or not the dudes making these the N1-modmRNA things would know the differences between these strains. And how they might affect the process in terms of differing methylation patterns. And what the effect would be with regard to potentially introducing them to humans via contamination.

He definitively said: Yes, and that they could have chosen a Dam-deficient E. coli strain instead. Dam.

Since we know there is carry-over of DNA (plasmid + E. coli-sourced) in the vials, the use of these particular E. coli bacteria with these methylation-patterns could be another explanation for why we’re seeing such things related to inflammatory, autoimmune, or cardiovascular symptoms. Methylation patterns (ie: m⁶A (N6-methyladenosine) on GATC motifs) would be recognized as foreign by the human immune system through specific immunological signaling via TLR9 and cGAS–STING, for example.

Importantly, even without methylation, E. coli DNA impurities will still be seen as foreign by our immune systems. If you ask me, switching strains might help a little, but it wouldn’t solve the long-arm of the law of problems.

Pfizer lot FL8095 showed broad methylation of plasmid backbone

Kevin examined the methylation status of plasmid DNA present in the Pfizer lot FL8095. He did find that the plasmid backbone was broadly methylated at GATC sites, but not SV40. What this means with regard to injecting this stuff into human cells is immune [over]stimulation and since SV40’s functionality is preserved, it can do all the things we’ve been worried it can do as a functional NLS, for example.

So in summary, the plasmid DNA produced and methylated in DAM+ E. coli bacteria during “vaccine” manufacturing bear m⁶A that can act as a persistent agonist of the cGAS–STING pathway when introduced into human cells. His findings, focused on lot FL8095, identified this plasmid DNA as the source of the methylation signature.

Based on Kevin findings, the plasmid DNA in Pfizer lot FL8095 carries a strong bacterial epigenetic signature, with methylation at GATC sites, which suggests the next smart step is to look at pharmacovigilance databases for any inflammatory or immune-related side effects tied to this lot. This could help show if the E. coli strain used - maybe not the best choice - might cause unwanted immune reactions when tiny bits of it are injected into people.

The search for clinical AEs linked to methylation patterns in VAERS

VAERS query of Pfizer lot FL8095

Lot FL8095 was meant for kids (a pediatric monovalent formulation) and was produced and first shipped for distribution in December 2021, with initial public administrations occurring shortly thereafter. Currently there are 1,418 reports in VAERS with 1,369 reports filed in 2022, 45 filed in 2021 and 2 filed in 2023. 2 had unknown VAX_DATE status. The average age of individual who sustained the AE is 10 years old.

Here’s the spread of the data across all age groups.

What types of AEs are we talking about here? The percentage of SAEs is really low at 4% (thankfully) and there are currently no cancer AEs reported. But in the list of AEs, there is a death and 3 life threatening reports. 91% of the reports were filed on the day of injection.

It is important to note at this preliminary point in time that the top 2 reported AEs were “Expired product administered” and “Product preparation issue”, followed closely by “Incorrect dose administered”, “Underdose” and “Unevaluable event”. This is something I have reported previously which is seriously problematic since these VAERS IDs won’t get updated. What this means is that if one of these children did sustain a subsequent serious AE, it wouldn’t reflect in their report so they’d always simply have “Incorrect dose administered” written up as their AE. Stupid.

Can we tie the current data in VAERS that show rare and temporally-associated AEs to DNA methylation issues? I think we can.

Stay tuned.