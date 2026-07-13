Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
11h

With our easy access to nutrition and cleanliness, it would be prudent to never get any vaccine. Humans lived without them for eons and now people are sicker than ever. It's a safe bet to simply keep well away from ALL vaccines.

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Pete's avatar
Pete
11h

From what we have learned from the covid vaccine it would appear to me at least that anything is possible. The more I learn the more I fear about a lot of vaccines. Even from a flue vaccine I developed Pollymiagia and had to take steroids for two years to get over it.

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