The early history of the HIV/AIDS epidemic is one of the most consequential medical events of the 20th century. While its origin and rapid spread in the early 1980s are often attributed solely to sexual transmission, certain vaccine development and trial timelines from the late 1970s deserve closer scrutiny - particularly the plasma-derived hepatitis B vaccines.

A new documentary by FactMissionOrg compiles evidence from books, published papers, internal documents and historical records. Its central thesis is that certain experimental plasma-derived hepatitis B vaccines tested in the 1970s and early 1980s - notably the New York Blood Center’s (NYBC) B-Vax and Merck Lot 751 - may have been contaminated with HIV. The producer argues that these vaccines were used in trials involving high-risk populations (including gay men in U.S. cities and campaigns in Africa), and that this contamination could have contributed to the early seeding and spread of HIV.

The film highlights questions about the adequacy of viral inactivation procedures (especially for certain research lots) and notes the contrast between Maurice Hilleman’s rigorously inactivated Merck Heptavax-B and Alfred Prince’s less-purified chimpanzee-plasma-derived NYBC B-Vax. The film further argues that plasma drives targeting gay bathhouses in the late 1970s collected plasma from high-risk men and immunosuppressed chimpanzees, which was then used to manufacture early vaccine lots that may have directly infected trial participants.

While mainstream science attributes the early U.S. AIDS epidemic primarily to sexual transmission following the introduction of HIV in the late 1970s, the film asks a pointed question:

When the CDC’s San Francisco hepatitis B vaccine trial ended, was the HIV rate significantly higher in the vaccine recipients than in the unvaccinated placebo group?

Was HIV in the early [HB-Vax] vaccines?

Alfred Prince’s early plasma-derived HB-Vax was manufactured by pooling plasma from chronically infected humans and immunosuppressed chimps who demonstrated high hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels due to immunosuppressive treatment with cyclophosphamide.

The suggested claim is that this pooled plasma also contained HIV (Figure 1), and that the inactivation steps did not fully inactivate the virus allowing it to contaminate the final vaccine product and infect trial participants → New York gay men cohort and African people.

Detailed manufacturing records for specific early lots were largely internal Merck/NYBC documents and were not fully published in peer-reviewed journals or standard FDA public filings.

Were these early vaccines (research lots) properly treated with the full protocol for viral deactivation: ultracentrifugation → pepsin → urea → formalin prior to injection into trial participants?

If certain research lots were released with inadequate inactivation and harbored HIV, then an iatrogenic contribution to the early spread of HIV in specific populations would be plausible and deserves serious investigation.

Figure 2; Screenshot from https://x.com/FactMissionOrg/status/2074553976280821977/video/1

When [Dr. Don Francis’ CDC San Francisco trial on homosexual men] ended, was the HIV rate significantly higher in the vaccine recipients than the unvaccinated placebo recipients? (Figure 2)

The trials

Dr. Don Francis’ CDC San Francisco hepatitis B vaccine trial was part of a larger multi-city study that began in 1978. Recruitment and vaccination of homosexual and bisexual men in urban gay communities included thousands of participants. Key data collection from this trial continued into the late 1980s due to active follow-up.

Dr. Wolf Szmuness’ NYBC hepatitis B vaccine trial was the largest and earliest of the major U.S. studies, beginning recruitment in 1978. The trial targeted sexually active homosexual and bisexual men in New York City, ultimately enrolling over 1,000 participants. It was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that used experimental plasma-derived hepatitis B vaccines, including early lots developed by Alfred Prince’s team at the NYBC. Key data collection and follow-up from this trial extended into the mid-to-late 1980s, providing some of the earliest stored blood samples later used to track the emergence of HIV in this high-risk urban cohort.

HIV prevalence rose rapidly from near-zero in 1978–1979 to approximately 30–50% by the mid-1980s, with peak incidence occurring around 1980–1982: there were demonstrably very high rates of HIV transmission within these “high-risk” cohorts during the early AIDS trials.

Since we are considering HIV positivity, it has been shown that the incidence rates were highest during the trials, then the question becomes: what was driving this rate increase? The status quo maintains that the driver was the extremely high-risk sexual behaviour in the men. If this is true however, then the placebo participants in the trial should have had at least the same rate as the vaccinated participants. This would be the baseline indicative of the transmission rate based on the high risk behaviour.

The studies from the trial data

There are two important papers to consider when examining this baseline rate of HIV seroprevalence during the trials that include the 1991 Hadler paper and the 1989 Hessol paper. (You can also refer to the 1990 Lemp paper which explores AIDS morbidity and mortality in San Francisco using projections from [1-3], and the 1986 Stevens paper).

Hadler’s paper: Outcome of Hepatitis B Virus Infection in Homosexual Men and Its Relation to Prior Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection, was published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases in 1991. The point of this study was to find out if being HIV+ affected HBV infection rates in the context of vaccination against Hepatitis B.

Figure 1 in the paper (Figure 3) displays the risk (as a percentage) of becoming a chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) carrier after acquiring HBV infection. HIV status is shown by the white and black bars) and HBV vaccination status at the time of HBV infection is shown numerically. The control group comprised unvaccinated men who had HBV, some of which were HIV+ (64) and some of which were HIV- (239) at the time of HBV infection.

In this control group, ~7% men (9/134) became HBV carriers in the HIV- cohort, while ~21% (3/14) became HBV carriers in the HIV+ cohort. What this demonstrates is that the risk of becoming a chronic HBV carrier was much higher in HIV+ men than in HIV- men. Makes sense.

Figure 3: Figure 1 extracted from Hadler SC, et al . Source: Outcome of hepatitis B virus infection in homosexual men and its relation to prior human immunodeficiency virus infection. J Infect Dis. 1991 Mar;163(3):454-9. doi: 10.1093/infdis/163.3.454. PMID: 1825315.

This chart is very confusing/misleading in its illustrative design. For example, the number of people who became chronic HBV carriers following 1 vaccination (V 1 ) is lower than for the placebo. Showing the percentage in this way makes it “look like” more men succumbed to HBV because they were HIV+ when in fact, fewer men did because the cohort was smaller. A more honest way to present this data would be to include both the raw counts and the percentage data (Figure 4), and/or use error bars/confidence intervals.

Figure 4: Separation of data from Figure 1 from Hadler et al. , 1991. Source: Outcome of hepatitis B virus infection in homosexual men and its relation to prior human immunodeficiency virus infection. J Infect Dis. 1991 Mar;163(3):454-9. doi: 10.1093/infdis/163.3.454. PMID: 1825315

It is also vital to note that the numbers we’re dealing with here are very small. For example, even though there is an apparent dramatic 80% risk of HBV carriage following HBV vaccination in HIV+ men, this is based on only 8 out of 10 men, while the V 2 response of 55.6% is only 5/9 men. A difference of only a single additional man would shift these percentages dramatically.

Nonetheless, it does appear from these data that the vaccine improved the outcome in terms of reducing HBV infection rates even in the case of HIV+ men.

Hessol’s paper: Prevalence, incidence, and progression of Human Immunodeficiency Virus infection in homosexual and bisexual men in Hepatitis B vaccine trials, 1978-1988, was published in the American Journal of Epidemiology in 1989. The point of this retrospective study (after the fact) was to try to track how fast HIV was spreading among gay and bisexual men during the San Francisco Hep B vaccine trials over a 10-year span (1978-1988).

Figures 1 and 2 in the paper show the annual cumulative prevalence and incidence of HIV infection among 320 HBV vaccine trial participants, San Francisco, 1978-1988.

Figure 5: Figures 1 and 2 extracted from Hessol NA et al . Source: Prevalence, incidence, and progression of human immunodeficiency virus infection in homosexual and bisexual men in hepatitis B vaccine trials, 1978-1988. Am J Epidemiol. 1989 Dec;130(6):1167-75. doi: 10.1093/oxfordjournals.aje.a115445. PMID: 2531543

The graphs clearly show that the percentage of trial participants infected with HIV increased steadily over the study period, whether measured as cumulative prevalence (Figure 5 - left) or annual incidence (Figure 5 - right). In the incidence graph, new HIV infections peaked in 1982 at 19.8%, then dropped sharply to 7.4% in 1983. The most reasonable explanations for this decline are that the highest-risk individuals had already been infected (saturation effect) and that many men in the cohort adopted safer sexual practices as awareness of AIDS grew.

But, what if there was an external seeding event that introduced the virus into these specific populations around the late 1970s? Could this explain the sudden rise and fall of HIV infections (seropositives)?

Here’s the problem I have with the way this data was presented. The authors present the data as a single cohort implying HIV spread was similar regardless of whether men received the vaccine or placebo. If the vaccine (or placebo) had a strong differential effect on HIV acquisition, then this would raise serious questions. For example, if the placebo group demonstrated proportionally higher HIV acquisition rates, then this would indicate that they “became” HIV+ during the trial. This observation would also align with the Hadler paper, which documented high HIV rates in both arms.

Thus, we know from the Hadler paper that HBV chronic carriage rates were high in this cohort, and that successful vaccination significantly reduced the risk of chronic HBV infection even in the presence of HIV. We also know from the Hessol paper that HIV prevalence and incidence rose sharply during the trial period. What we do not know is whether those HIV rates increased primarily in the placebo cohort, the vaccine cohort, or both. If the standard explanation - that HIV spread was driven by high-risk sexual behavior and natural saturation of the highest-risk individuals - is correct, we would expect comparable or higher incidence in the placebo group. But what if that is not the case? What if the data, once fully released, show a markedly different pattern?

Consider the following hypothetical pattern in Figure 6.

Figure 6: Figure 2 data with split showing hypothetical placebo and vaccine incidences. Source: Hessol NA et al., Prevalence, incidence, and progression of human immunodeficiency virus infection in homosexual and bisexual men in hepatitis B vaccine trials, 1978-1988. Am J Epidemiol. 1989 Dec;130(6):1167-75. doi: 10.1093/oxfordjournals.aje.a115445. PMID: 2531543

If the actual data showed markedly higher HIV acquisition rates in the vaccine arm (red bars - Figure 6) compared with the placebo arm (blue bars - Figure 6), this would constitute strong circumstantial evidence that something in the experimental plasma-derived hepatitis B vaccines may have contributed to early HIV spread in this cohort. Given the timing in the late 1970s and early 1980s, vaccines such as Alfred Prince’s NYBC B-Vax (don’t forget: chimpanzee-plasma-derived) and Merck research lots (including Lot 751) warrant particular scrutiny as possible vectors for introduction or amplification of HIV.

But the problem is that we don’t have the full dose-stratified vaccine-vs-placebo HIV rates from these trials.

The producer of the video has requested the full, dose-stratified vaccine-vs-placebo HIV rates by FOIA.

To no avail, to date.

The fact that the final data was (and is) controlled primarily by CDC in collaboration with local health departments and researchers in San Francisco is problematic because they won’t share it.

If a clear signal of significantly higher HIV acquisition rates in the vaccine arm were found - especially given the precise overlap between the trial period and the earliest surge of AIDS cases in the same population - it would be a major concern and demand full investigation.

How could the HBV vaccine have contained HIV?

Maurice Hilleman (at Merck) developed Heptavax-B: the first licensed hepatitis B vaccine in the United States (approved 1981). It was a plasma-derived subunit vaccine made from the blood of human chronic carriers, and on Hilleman’s orders, was subjected to rigorous purification and inactivation steps (including formalin, urea, pepsin and heat).

In contrast, Alfred Prince (at the New York Blood Center) developed the NYBC B-Vax, an experimental, less-purified chimpanzee-plasma-derived vaccine intended for lower-cost production, particularly for use in developing countries. Prince’s version used chimpanzee plasma as the source of HBsAg antigen and employed milder inactivation methods (primarily formalin, without Merck’s harsher purification steps).

While Hilleman’s vaccine was the one ultimately licensed and widely used in the U.S. and some other markets, Prince’s chimpanzee-plasma-derived formulation was tested in early clinical trials and discussed at WHO symposia in the late 1970s and early 1980s, before being largely phased out in developed countries. So, was the appearance of AIDS in the early 1980s due in part to the use of Alfred Prince’s chimp-derived vaccine?

As was written in a Lancet publication in 1983:

Many fear that the AIDS agent could be included in the vaccine and be spread by it.

N.B. None other than Paul Offit himself admits in his book Vaccinated: One Man’s Quest to Defeat the World’s Deadliest Diseases (2007), that HIV was “likely present in the blood from which he had made early preparations of his vaccine, Hilleman’s choice of pepsin, urea and formaldehyde had “completely destroyed it”” (Figure 7). But what if corners were cut and the cheaper and less time-consuming version of inactivation was used in any one of these vaccines?

Figure 7: Passage extracted from Paul Offit’s book. Source: Vaccinated: One Man’s Quest to Defeat the World’s Deadliest Diseases

Call to action

We call on the CDC and collaborating institutions to immediately release the full, dose-stratified vaccine-versus-placebo HIV infection data from these trials.

The public has a right to see the complete, unredacted numbers. Transparency on this issue is long overdue.

N.B. Read the book “The River: A Journey to the Source of HIV and AIDS” by Edward Hooper to get an idea of HIV-1’s origins.