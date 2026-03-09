Here’s my break-down of a recently published paper, so you don’t have to.

First, we were told that the modRNA shot content stays at the injection site. This was but rather a bold-faced lie. FOIAed Pharmacokinetic studies demonstrated very clearly otherwise, and a study from 2012 clearly showed bioaccumulation of LNPs in the ovaries of rats.

So “they” knew more than 10 years ago.

On the subject matter of ovaries and bioaccumulation in the female reproductive organs and cells, “they” also knew that this was a thing.

As I’ve presented many, many times, the measurements of the radio-labeled lipid marker in the ovaries were stopped at hour 48 (bottom right of slide above) and that upward exponential trajectory is indicative that if they’d kept measuring, they would have seen this upward trend continue.

To what extent?

We don’t know - because they stopped measuring and then hid the data.

The precautionary principle dictates that no one should have been injected with this stuff until - at least - further studies had been done and the data made transparent to allow people the right to decide if the potential risk to their jewels was worth taking. Personally, LNPs are dangerous, in my opinion, as is the cargo therein, especially if it’s SARS-2 spike coding material.

Enter the recently published article entitled “Detection of spike protein in term placentas of COVID-19 vaccinated and/or SARS-CoV-2 infected women” by Kämmerer et al. It was published in PLOS One just a few days ago on March 5, 2026. You can (and should) download it here.

The study group consisted of 106 women who had given birth between November 2020 and October 2022. Immunohistochemical staining of post-birthed placentas were were examined for the presence of spike (subunit 1) and nucleocapsid proteins. (I made a chart showing the final results at the end that you can look at.) They also used RNAscope in situ hybridization to look for RNA.

87% of the women had at least 1 dose of modRNA products and 56 (42 injected; 14 uninjected) had COVID-19. The specs for the participants are shown in Table 1 below.

Figure 1: Substances used for the vaccine injections in our cohort in relation to the occurrence of COVID-19 during pregnancy. Kämmerer et al. 2026.

Of these placentas, 31 tested positive for spike protein. The cells involved were Hofbauer cells and trophoblasts. They didn’t find any viral RNA in protein positive samples but in 2 of these samples, they could how positive in situ hybridization of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273.

Interestingly, we did not find viral RNA in the investigated samples, but we could show a positive in situ Hybridization of BNT162b2 and S-encoding mRNA-1273 in two individual samples.

It is worth reiterating, that of the 92 women who got injected with a modRNA shot, 42 (45.6%) got COVID-19 anyway. A couple of them got it twice during their pregnancy. Surprise, surprise.

N.B. Of the 106 neonates born, eight had malformations or congenital diseases. I am not sure if this is “normal”, but it seems like a high number to me.

Here are some definitions so that you can better understand the implications of what they found that I will subsequently summarize.

Hofbauer cells: Hofbauer cells are believed to be a type of macrophage.and are most likely involved in preventing the transmission of pathogens from the mother to the fetus (vertical transmission).

Trophoblasts: Trophoblasts are specialized cells of the placenta that play an important role in embryo implantation and interaction with the decidualized maternal uterus. They provide nutrients to the embryo and develop into a large part of the placenta.

Villous endothelial cells: Villous endothelial cells are specialized endothelial cells lining the fetal blood vessels within the placental villi, forming a critical interface for maternal-fetal exchange of oxygen, nutrients, and waste products.

Decidual surface cells: Before the fertilized ovum reaches the uterus, the mucous membrane of the body of the uterus undergoes important changes and is then known as the decidua. The interglandular tissue is also increased in quantity, and is crowded with large round, oval, or polygonal cells, termed decidual cells.

In situ hybridization: In situ hybridization (ISH) is a type of hybridization that uses a labeled complementary DNA, RNA or modified nucleic acid strand (i.e., a probe) to localize a specific DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue (in situ) or if the tissue is small enough (e.g., plant seeds, Drosophila embryos), in the entire tissue (whole mount ISH), in cells, and in circulating tumor cells (CTCs). Distinct from immunohistochemistry.

Immunohistochemistry: Immunohistochemistry is a form of immunostaining. It involves the process of selectively identifying antigens in cells and tissue, by exploiting the principle of antibodies binding specifically to antigens in biological tissues.

Here’s an overall summary of what they found:

Spike protein: Detected via immunohistochemistry in 31 placentas (29%). Positive cells were mainly on the fetal side: predominantly Hofbauer cells (fetal macrophages; 24 cases, confirmed by CD68 co-staining), syncytiotrophoblast (STB)/trophoblasts (19–30 cases across types), and villous endothelial cells (9 cases). Maternal-side positivity (intervillous immune cells) was rare (2 cases). No significant difference in staining patterns by injection/infection status (occurred in vaccinated women with/without COVID-19, and rarely in non-injected COVID-19 cases).

Nucleocapsid protein: Detected in only 3 placentas (all from injected women who later had COVID-19 late in pregnancy, ~36–37 weeks). Positivity was on the maternal side (STB in 1 case; intervillous space/maternal leukocytes in 2 cases), always alongside spike protein. No nucleocapsid on fetal side. One case showed persistence (9 weeks post-infection). No significant correlation with staining patterns overall.

RNA (viral and injection-derived): RNAscope in situ hybridization tested on 9 spike-positive samples. No viral RNA detected in any (negative for SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan spike probe). Vaccine mRNA traces found in 2 individual samples: BNT162b2 (Comirnaty/Pfizer) in decidual surface cells (woman injected multiple times including during pregnancy, with COVID-19 at 36 weeks); S-encoding mRNA-1273 (Spikevax/Moderna) in villous endothelial cells (woman injected twice before pregnancy).

Do I need to say more? The fact that there is spike protein present in fetal placental cells suggests possible transplacental transfer/uptake or local production (from injection-based mRNA or infection), but no active viral infection (no viral RNA). Even though injection-based mRNA traces were rare and limited, so is the cohort. We need to test more.

What are the implications of this going to be when these neonates develop further into children, and adults, if they’re lucky? Will they have physiological or developmental issues? Will they even be followed to find out if spike is implicated, and how it is implicated?

In any case, as indicated by the authors, “fetal immune cells might be directly impacted by circulating lipid nanoparticles from the maternal injection – which circulate in the maternal blood for at least 28 days post injection”, so Houston, we have a problem. Hey, if they’re in the milk, why wouldn’t they be in the blood? Of course they are! By design.

Sorry to be curt, but, well, you know.

Here’s a bar chart version of Table 5 from the paper.

Here is the chart when considering the denominators. “Vaccine” alone (green bar) is the most culpritous when considering the total numbers in each group. Thanks Maarten. :)