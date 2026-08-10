Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
7hEdited

Jessica! I’ve studied gnosticsm for some years now so I can add some more clarity here.

I’ve actually mentioned that Gnosticism should be the Christianity for our day because it adds more of the deception in our world than modern orthodox Christianity touches on: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-gnosticism-is-the-christianity

But you’re totally spot on: there is a spiritual work against humanity. And when we develop the eyes to see this attack, the enemies make themselves known — because they don’t think anyone will recognize them: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/humanity-vs-the-deadening-the-complete

When I saw this title, my ears literally perked up! Thank you for finding this work! Very insightful and very telling of what is happening on our world

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Serge's avatar
Serge
6h

Real CEOs don't speak the way how Idonae speaks in that video. She has no passion behind her words. She sounds like she has rehearsed her answers without believing in the idea or even understanding it.

I don't think people talk like that, unless they are exhausted and too deep in bloody corporate culture. More likely - this is just pretending.

Her LinkedIn profile shows she has no science education, only a bit of business education and industrial design + art. Very odd combo for a science-heavy company.

Only two people associated with that company on LinkedIn. That's the most telling flag - this company has nothing substantial for the topic. It's just not possible to have CEO without science background and some technical guy to develop something serious for 12 years.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/demiurge-technologies-ag/people/

He real name appears to be Siyi (that's the name mentioned in the received recommendations), which makes sense - Idonae Lovetrue is not her real name given by the parents.

Feel very much like a scam company.

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