This is probably one of the weirdest articles I have ever written. I mean, what even is that title? Make it make sense.

In the Fauci emails disclosure found here (page 1755), on March 28, 2020, Idonae Lovetrue, CEO of Demiurge Technologies AG, sent an email to Anthony Fauci.

The Swiss company Demiurge, whose website is minimal and investor-restricted, originally focused on AI-driven big data and digital health applications. It has since continued to emphasize advanced AI for disease modeling and drug development.

Here’s the email that involved her sharing “clinically relevant genetic differences between patients in the US and in East Asia”.

This is Idonae Lovetrue speaking at the UN’s ITU TELECOM WORLD in 2017. You should know that I am not convinced she is not a robot. You’ll understand why by the end. Conflation or not.

Through a series of top-level roundtables, meetings and debates, the event addressed pressing issues such as climate change and cybersecurity.

Sound familiar?

Here is their latest “endeavor” which discusses their “landmark” IMT-2030 framework for 6G telecommunications, quantum technologies, tracking global digital progress and the oh-so-important subject matter for people who are not trying hard enough: gender equality.

You can also peruse their currently Ebola-crazed WHO and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) collaboration called “Artificial Intelligence for Health”. For those unfamiliar with WIPO, their landing page offers information on Insect-Based Dog Food.

You vill eat ze bugs!

Demiurge Technologies AG is based in Zug, Switzerland and is AI-focused. They construct AI-powered virtual patients, and their claim is that these fake patients enable accurate, prospective simulation and prediction of clinical trial success. They think this improves R&D productivity, and aim to reduce risks for drug developers. I wonder if they also aim to reduce risk for real humans? We are the target, after all, n’est ce pas?

I dunno man. This sounds a little WEF-fy to me. Remember the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and those elitist WEF Davos meetings? The ITU attended those, by the way, at least for the past 3 years.

Demiurge are also partnered with Green Digital Action whose listed partners include these guys (GGGI) who want to “lower carbon”, and these guys (giz) who want to “improve people’s lives”.

Do click on the giz link. Who’s that guy on the far right in this photo on the giz website?

Do you recognize him? I recognized him immediately. It’s virologist Christian Drosten. Yes, the very same man responsible for those bloody “COVID-19 tests”. You remember? The ones that were used to invoke panic in everyone around the world by simply hearing the words “positive test”.

And it was all 100% bullshit. Kary Mullis is rolling in his grave.

In 2017 Drosten warned that the SARS virus potential needed to be investigated. On 23 January 2020, Drosten, along with other virologists in Europe and Hong Kong, published a workflow of a real-time PCR (RT-PCR) diagnostic test, which was accepted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and which sent test kits to affected regions.

Of course the WHO accepted it! PCR as a “diagnostic test” was always NONSENSE! You cannot diagnose active infection using PCR. As Kary says below, the results are misinterpreted often.

Don’t forget that Drosten backed the proximal origin “story” as well! And his name is all over the Fauci emails, and he was also on the infamous February 1 call. Balls deep, he is.

On 19 February 2020, Drosten, along with 26 other scientists, published the Lancet letter in support of scientists and medical professionals in China fighting the outbreak and condemning theories suggesting that the virus does not have a natural origin, which it referred to as “conspiracy theories”. [2]

Yes. The very same Drosten. Kevin’s going to love this.

N.B. In my opinion, if it wasn’t for these people bastardizing PCR and calling their “COVID-19” sticks “tests”, then the entire COVID-19 “pandemic” could not have happened. No manufactured fear = No pandemic.

GGGI, giz, and World Bank Group are all Gates-funded, by the way.

I get seriously creepy vibes from this.

Maybe this is why.

The Demiurge

According to every source I looked at, for all intents and purposes, the Demiurge is a creator (a craftsman or an artisan) and depending on who you ask, this creator is either a true or a false god.

Gnosticism holds that the Demiurge is the former species who traps divine sparks within the “flawed material world”, distinct from the supreme, unknowable God that resides in the Pleroma.

The Pleroma:

Pleroma (Koine Greek: πλήρωμα, literally “fullness”) generally refers to the totality of divine powers. It is used in Christian theological contexts, as well as in Gnosticism. The term also appears in the Epistle to the Colossians, which is traditionally attributed to Paul the Apostle. The word is used 17 times in the New Testament. In Valentinianism it represents as virtualities of the Son.

This is fantastically interesting to me. Let’s keep going.

The Kenoma:

In Gnosticism, kenoma (kenoma, κένωμα) is the concept of emptiness that corresponds to the lower world of phenomena, as opposed to the concept of pleroma, or fullness, which corresponds to the Platonic world of ideal forms. Kenoma was used by the mid-2nd century Gnostic thinker and preacher Valentinius, who was among the early Christians who attempted to align Christianity with Middle Platonism. Employing a third concept of cosmos, what is manifest, Valentinian initiates could explain scripture in light of these three aspects of correlated existence.

The hysterema:

Elsewhere, the usual antithesis to Pleroma is not Kenoma, but Hysterema (ὑστέρημα). As the system is reported by Hippolytus (vi. 31, p. 180) this word is used as the complement of the word Pleroma, denoting all that is not included in the meaning of the latter word. Thus the Horos (or boundary or event horizon) is described as separating the Hysterema from the Pleroma, itself partaking of the nature of both; but preserving all inside fixed and immovable by permitting nothing from without to enter. We can understand in the same sense the passage in Epiphanius, where the same name is given to the Demiurge; for it appears in the case of the word Hebdomas that the Valentinians gave to the Demiurge the name of the realm over which he ruled, and from which he had his origin. [1]

According to Gnostics, the highest reality is the Pleroma: the perfect spiritual Fullness consisting of the unknowable supreme God (the Invisible Spirit, Monad, or Father). A series of divine emanations called Aeons unfolded from Him in harmonious pairs. Among the youngest of these Aeons is Sophia (“Wisdom”).

Desiring to know or generate something by herself without her consort and without the Father’s consent, Sophia produced an imperfect and formless offspring. Apparently, this act was the primordial error that disrupted the order of the Pleroma.

The malformed result of Sophia’s passionate attempt at creation was the Demiurge - usually named Yaldabaoth (also called Saklas or Samael). He was cast out (or hidden) from the higher realm and because of his ignorance and/or arrogance, he never even knew of the true God “above” him. He declared, “I am god, and there is no other,” then proceeded to create a bunch of lesser beings (the Archons), and fashioned the material cosmos as a flawed, shadowy imitation of the Pleroma.

The physical world was thus the work of a limited creator rather than the supreme God. According to the story, in creating humanity, the Demiurge and his Archons formed a material body in the image of a higher divine pattern they had glimpsed upon, but it remained lifeless - lest a spark of spirit from Sophia or the Pleroma was placed within it.

The story goes that the divine spark becomes trapped in the material body under the rule of the Demiurge. Salvation, for the Gnostics, consists of awakening to that inner spark through knowledge (gnosis) and returning to the Pleroma, escaping the lesser world of matter.

Does this resonate with any of you?

I find it absolutely fascinating.

I also find it absolutely fascinating that someone would name their company “Demiurge” - of all things. You would have to living under a rock not to know the Gnostic traditions and implications behind using the name Demiurge, and if you were not in fact living under a rock, then naming your AI company after a false - and perhaps even tyrannical being - that is not even aware of the existence of the Supreme Being, seems a bit… telling.

Makes one think.

And why would this person - whose AI company is named after a Gnostic false god - write to Fauci to promote her company’s involvement in COVID-19 “solutions”?

Idonae Lovetrue not only wrote the above email to Fauci, but she also wrote one about the “clinical efficacy” of Remdesivir on SARS-CoV-2 viral load on May 1, 2020. It is almost completely redacted.

Fauci thought it was interesting enough to forward it to Andrea Lerner (NIH/NIAID staff) the very next day on May 2, 2020 , with this note:

“Please take a look at this and respond if appropriate.

Anthony S. Fauci, MD”.

Idonae also sent Fauci an email about “COVID-19 aetiology and treatment for critically ill patients”, which is also almost completely redacted.

Somebody thought it said something important enough that we shouldn’t be able to read.

Just out of interest, Idonae is a medieval English feminine name, most likely a Latinized form of the Old Norse goddess name Iðunn (“ever young” or “rejuvenator”), influenced by the Latin idonea meaning “suitable” or “fit.” Taken together, her full name Idonae Lovetrue can be interpreted as something like: “The ever-young/suitable one of true love” or “Rejuvenating true love.”

Thanks to the commenter who told me her real name is Siyi Liu, by the way. Here’s her LinkedIn and "company website” → “Data-Free Head-to-Head | Virtual Clinical Trials with > 90% Ex-Ante Accuracy”. Power the Super-Pharma Epoch!

Her PhD thesis focused on conceptualising the smart city-regionalism in the making of China’s Greater Bay Area. The research bridges smart cities, city-regionalism, and data governance studies. Her broad research interests include digital geography, regional studies, digital policy, migration and housing.

Ooookay.

Because I am a wannabe code breaker, I feel that IDONAE LOVETRUE might be an anagram. Let’s see what you guys come up with.

To my knowledge, neither Fauci nor Lerner followed up with the Demiurge.

You might be interested to know that Demiurge Technology AG is also mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein’s emails in the context of an AGI event where Demiurge was a sponsor.

By the way, Ben Goertzel is kind of a big deal. He was the former Chief Scientist of Hanson Robotics and led the software team behind the humanoid robot Sophia, a leading developer for OpenCog Hyperon and Founder and CEO of SingularityNET.

Goertzel has publicly acknowledged receiving modest AGI-related research funding from Epstein or Epstein-linked foundations over the years (he has estimated the total around a few hundred thousand dollars across roughly 17 years of intermittent contact, mostly for OpenCog and related work). He has stated he had no knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes and regrets the association in hindsight.

Ultimately, I am convinced that there is some dark force acting against humanity and light itself, so this name “Demiurge” makes me … uncomfortable, especially since it’s entirely entwined with Gates-land.

To be continued when phone calls are disclosed.