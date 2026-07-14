Could spike protein-mediated fibrosis predispose to aortic dissection?
Implications for histopathological evaluation and differential diagnosis
First of all, my condolences to Senator Lindsay Graham’s family. He recently died (July 12, 2026) in his home at the age of 71 from an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, as determined by the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia.1
Aortic dissections are rare, and involve the tearing of the inner lining of the aorta (tunica intima) - that big vessel attached to your heart that returns oxygenated blood to your body.
Please watch the following aortic dissection explanation video to learn more.
I mean no disrespect, but I am curious as to the potential role of spike protein-mediated fibrosis to predispose an aortic dissection.
The reason I am curious is two-fold:
Aortic dissections only began being reported to VAERS in 2020
I have researched connective tissue disorders and diseases due to increased reports of fibrotic scarring in the context of spike protein since 2020, and wonder if the loss of elasticity in his aorta was not due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as diagnosed, but due to scarring from immunological damage due to spike protein persistence.
It is well-known (and acknowledged by the Mayo Clinic) that there is an increased risk of aortic dissection with connective tissue disorders like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and Loeys-Dietz syndrome.2 There are 25 reports of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in VAERS from 2021 to the present. Prior to 2020, there were only 2 reports filed: 1 in 2015 and 1 in 2018.
I also checked for this obscure Loeys-Dietz syndrome in VAERS. There are no reports filed.
Should spike protein-related immune activation promote pathological wound repair and fibrosis within the aortic wall, the consequent reduction in vascular elasticity could elevate aortic wall stress and predispose individuals to dissection.
Multiple studies show SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can trigger endothelial inflammation (endotheliitis), oxidative stress and perivascular inflammation. Spike has been detected in vascular tissues and cardiac endothelium in some cases, sometimes persisting longer than expected.3456789101112
If I was the family and/or the coroner, I would request histological and immunohistochemical analyses of the dissection site to look for spike protein, amyloid deposits and abnormal immune-mediated remodeling or fibrosis in the aortic media.
Arteriosclerotic disease (as diagnosed) would reveal lipid-driven intimal plaques with secondary medial changes, while immune/fibrotic scarring would show prominent inflammatory infiltrates and diffuse fibrosis and possible direct spike detection with relatively spared intima from atheroma.
https://abcnews.com/US/aortic-dissections-after-death-sen-lindsey-graham/story?id=134703286
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/aortic-dissection/symptoms-causes/syc-20369496
Mezache, L., Soltisz, A., Tili, E. et al. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced inflammation underlies proarrhythmia in COVID-19. Sci Rep 15, 33991 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-12807-9
Perico L, Benigni A, Remuzzi G. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and endothelial damage: a mechanistic link. Trends Microbiol. 2024;32(3):229-232. doi:10.1016/j.tim.2023.09.002
Yonker LM, Swank Z, Bartsch YC, et al. Circulating spike protein detected in post–COVID-19 mRNA vaccine myocarditis. Circulation. 2023;147(11):867-876. doi:10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025
Baumeier C, Aleshcheva G, Harms D, et al. Intramyocardial Inflammation after COVID-19 Vaccination: An Endomyocardial Biopsy-Proven Case Series. Int J Mol Sci. 2022;23(13):6940. doi:10.3390/ijms23136940
Schwab C, Domke LM, Hartmann L, et al. Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination. Clin Res Cardiol. 2023;112(3):431-440. doi:10.1007/s00392-022-02178-0
Cao X, Nguyen V, Tsai J, et al. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces long-term transcriptional perturbations of mitochondrial metabolic genes, causes cardiac fibrosis, and reduces myocardial contractile in obese mice. Mol Metab. 2023;74:101756. doi:10.1016/j.molmet.2023.101756
Yang L, Nilsson-Payant BE, Han Y, et al. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces immunopathology and fibrosis in mouse hearts. bioRxiv. Preprint posted online July 20, 2022. doi:10.1101/2022.07.15.500000 (later published versions available)
Swank Z, et al. Persistent circulating SARS-CoV-2 spike is associated with post-acute COVID-19 sequelae. Clin Infect Dis. 2023;76(3):e487-e490. doi:10.1093/cid/ciac722
Miorin L, et al. Persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection and viral reservoirs in long COVID. Nat Immunol. 2024
Teixeira da Silva JA. Persistent spike protein and fibrotic sequalae in long COVID. Inflamm Res. 2024
Condolences to his husband and all the Ukranian rough trade who will miss his contributions on his visits. There was never a people that he did not want to kill and not many countries that he did not want to bomb. It's just as well for humanity that he was fully vaccinated and boosted. Things could have turned out a lot worse if he wasn't.
We explain the histopathology here: https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/pathological-basis-of-covax-disease-273?r=chkp3&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web. Multiple mechanism account for disruption of endothelium, median zone has destruction of elastin after T-lymphocyte attacks spike/Franken-proteins.