Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1hEdited

Condolences to his husband and all the Ukranian rough trade who will miss his contributions on his visits. There was never a people that he did not want to kill and not many countries that he did not want to bomb. It's just as well for humanity that he was fully vaccinated and boosted. Things could have turned out a lot worse if he wasn't.

Reply
Share
Robert Chandler's avatar
Robert Chandler
36m

We explain the histopathology here: https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/pathological-basis-of-covax-disease-273?r=chkp3&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web. Multiple mechanism account for disruption of endothelium, median zone has destruction of elastin after T-lymphocyte attacks spike/Franken-proteins.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture