New paper! Thank you to all authors - Stephanie Seneff, Claire Rogers, Nicolas Hulscher, Kirstin Cosgrove, Breanne Craven, Paul Marik, Peter A. McCullough - and especially Nathaniel Mead for his extremely hard work getting yet another bumper paper out there.

By examining immunological mechanisms, epidemiological evidence, and AE data, this new framework offers a logical explanation for the paradoxical mortality patterns observed since 2021. It also highlights the need for more nuanced evaluations of the morbidity and mortality impacts of COVID-19 vaccinations, beyond the biologically simplistic comparisons of mRNA injection versus coronavirus infection, to more accurately inform public health policy.

