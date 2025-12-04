Compound Impacts of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 Infection: A Convergence of Diverse “Spikeopathies” and Other Hybrid Harms
PERSPECTIVE ARTICLE - TH E EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF MEDICINE
New paper! Thank you to all authors - Stephanie Seneff, Claire Rogers, Nicolas Hulscher, Kirstin Cosgrove, Breanne Craven, Paul Marik, Peter A. McCullough - and especially Nathaniel Mead for his extremely hard work getting yet another bumper paper out there.
By examining immunological mechanisms, epidemiological evidence, and AE data, this new framework offers a logical explanation for the paradoxical mortality patterns observed since 2021. It also highlights the need for more nuanced evaluations of the morbidity and mortality impacts of COVID-19 vaccinations, beyond the biologically simplistic comparisons of mRNA injection versus coronavirus infection, to more accurately inform public health policy.
Click on photo for link to pdf.
thank you Dr Rose et al,
Well Done!
The whole saga has forced me to rethink my heroes ... Thank you Ms Rose and Mr Mead !