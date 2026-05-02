Senator Ron Johnson recently held a meeting and submitted a report.

Within the report you will read how Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) employee, senior medical officer and data mining developer Ana Szarfman (and Dr. William DuMouchel - the architect of FDA’s existing data mining system) were intentionally blocked by then Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) lead Peter Marks, and her “boss” CDER Director Patrizia Cavazzoni.

She was ordered to shut up and get back to her “assigned data corner” because the signals in VAERS were loud and clear.

Her “superiors” did not shut her down because she was wrong: they shut her down because her findings were inconvenient for the narrative, and they were worried that her data would become fodder for “anti-vaxxers”.

Sound familiar?

These warnings - if heeded - might have saved millions of individuals the trials and tribulations of serious adverse events, including death.

Her data mining technique employed a regression methodology called Regression-Adjusted GPS Algorithm (RGPS) originally published by Rave Harpaz and William DuMouchel in 2012, which revealed signals in data masked when using the simple Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) - the [current] go-to method for safety signal detection in [V]AERS (they refer to it as AERS (Adverse Event Reporting System) in the white paper).

A masking bias occurs when the expected counts for a DEC of interest are inflated because other drugs in the database cause the event of interest, whereas, ideally, reports involving those other causal drugs should be excluded from the calculations of the expected or null hypothesis count. This masking bias can reduce the disproportionality estimate for the drug of interest, causing a missed signal.

Her warnings were published in 2022, alongside Harpaz (corresponding author) and DuMouchel et al. in the journal Drug Safety. The paper was entitled Signaling COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events and it clearly demonstrates the masking phenomenon in the context of just a handful of adverse events namely: Bell’s palsy (PT = ‘Facial paralysis’ or ‘Bell’s palsy’, Myocarditis (PT = ‘Myocarditis’), Pericarditis (PT = ‘Pericarditis’), Appendicitis (PT = ‘Appendicitis’ or ‘Appendicitis perforated’ or ‘Complicated appendicitis’), Pulmonary embolism (PT = ‘Pulmonary embolism’, Herpes zoster (PT = ‘Herpes zoster’) and Tinnitus (PT = ‘Tinnitus’). The last two were not previously deemed to be of “special interest for COVID-19 vaccine surveillance by the CDC and the FDA”.

It was clear from this paper - again, published in 2022 - that this methodology revealed much more in terms of adverse events as safety signals than the PRR alone. In Table 7 in the paper, you can see that the percentage of masked associations for the Pfizer - BioNTech/Moderna shots is 2.48%.

This means that the likelihood of a masked association for the Pfizer - BioNTech/Moderna COVID-19 shots is 2.48%, which is eight times larger than for non-COVID-19 shots (0.3%).

Translation: VAERS data is susceptible to the problem of masking effects. And indeed, nonetheless, despite Dr. Szarfman’s attempts to alert her FDA colleagues to a more “catching” signal detection methodology in the context of the COVID shots, the PRR and Bayesian methodologies were - and still are! - used by the “owners” of VAERS (FDA/CDC) to pick up safety signals in data.

We ended up using the same EBGM [Empirical Bayes Geometric Mean] data mining we use for all vaccines and has a long history of use rather than take an experimental approach.

The Majority Staff Interim Report reveals a timeline that - without a shadow of a doubt - demonstrates that good people on the inside were trying their best to do what was right. They got shot down. And throughout this entire timeline, the shots were being brought forward, to the public, in the forms of EUAs and subsequent full authorizations for eventual mandated (forced) use on a public who never needed them, without proper risk (harms)/benefit (long-lasting immunity) assessments having been done.

But guess what? Dr. Szarfman wasn’t the only one raising issues with using the PRR! Published even earlier, on October 1, 2021, one Dr. Rose published a study that addresses problems with VAERS with a specific passage in the Discussion about the limitations of using the PRR alone.

At this point I am proud to toot my own horn. I have done a lot of excellent work and I never once backed off of trying to demonstrate the COVID shot harms that emit blaringly loud signals from VAERS, and have done so since January 2021.

Haters gonna hate but I’m here to love.

Here’s a formalized write-up that compares and contrasts the 2022 Harpaz paper: Signaling COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events with my own 2021 paper: Critical Appraisal of VAERS Pharmacovigilance: Is the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) a Functioning Pharmacovigilance System?

The evaluation of vaccine safety relies heavily on pharmacovigilance systems like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Both Harpaz et al. (2022) [1] and Rose (2021) [2] critically examine the statistical methodologies used to detect safety signals within VAERS, specifically focusing on the Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) and the phenomenon of “masking.” While both papers conclude that the standard PRR methodology is flawed in the context of COVID-19 vaccines, they arrive at this conclusion through different analytical lenses and propose different implications.

The Concept of Masking and PRR Flaws

The Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) is a standard disproportionality statistic used by the CDC and FDA to identify safety signals. It compares the ratio of specific adverse events (AEs) to total AEs for a vaccine product against the same ratio for all other vaccines.

Harpaz et al. (2022): The Masking Effect

Harpaz et al. approach the flaw in PRR primarily through the statistical concept of the masking effect. They define masking as an artifact of 2 × 2 contingency tables where “signals of disproportionate reporting may be hidden (hence, masked) by the presence of other non-target products frequently reported with the target AE” [1].

The authors argue that because COVID-19 vaccines generated an unprecedented volume of reports, they fundamentally altered the background rates used in PRR calculations. For example, if a non-target product (like a different COVID-19 vaccine or a smallpox vaccine) has a high frequency of a specific AE, it artificially inflates the background rate. This inflation “masks” the true disproportionality of the target vaccine, causing the PRR to fall below the signaling threshold.

Harpaz et al. demonstrated this by showing that when “offending” products (maskers) were removed from the dataset, the PRR for the target vaccine increased significantly, revealing previously hidden safety signals (e.g., myocarditis signals masked by smallpox vaccines or other COVID-19 vaccines) [1].

Rose (2021): The Normalization Flaw

Rose also identifies the PRR as “inherently flawed,” but focuses on the mathematical normalization process in the context of massive data influx. Rose argues that the PRR technique fails “when the specific vaccine-related AE event counts are very large or very small” [2].

According to Rose, because the PRR normalizes the specific AEs to the total number of AEs, and then normalizes that ratio to the total for all other vaccines, the metric breaks down when both the specific AEs and total AEs for a single product (COVID-19 vaccines) are atypically high. Rose states: “This means that no matter how many times higher the death rate, for example, the PRR will be the same as it would be for a product that was not killing people at all” [2]. Thus, the massive absolute volume of COVID-19 reports dilutes the PRR, preventing it from emitting a safety signal even when absolute numbers of severe AEs (like death) are exponentially higher than historical baselines.

Comparison of Conclusions

While both authors agree that the PRR is inadequate for COVID-19 vaccine surveillance, their conclusions regarding the solution and the state of pharmacovigilance diverge.

Conclusion

Both papers highlight a critical vulnerability in relying solely on standard disproportionality metrics like the PRR during a mass vaccination campaign. Harpaz et al. provide a rigorous statistical explanation of how masking hides signals and offer a mathematical solution (RGPS) [1]. Rose provides a more systemic critique, arguing that the PRR’s normalization process inherently fails when overwhelmed by massive absolute numbers, rendering it useless as an early warning system [2]. Together, these articles underscore the necessity of evolving pharmacovigilance methodologies to ensure accurate and timely safety signal detection.

References

[1] Harpaz, R., DuMouchel, W., Van Manen, R., Nip, A., Bright, S., Szarfman, A., Tonning, J., & Lerch, M. (2022). Signaling COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events. Drug Safety, 45, 765–780. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40264-022-01186-z

[2] Rose, J. (2021). Critical Appraisal of VAERS Pharmacovigilance: Is the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) a Functioning Pharmacovigilance System? Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/critical-appraisal-of-vaers-pharmacovigilance-is-the-u-s-vaccine-adverse-events-reporting-system-vaers-a-functioning-pharmacovigilance-system/

I have since published yet another paper entitled: Minimizing Signal Loss and Optimizing Pharmacovigilance in VAERS, in an attempt to make VAERS better, wherein I do utilize the PRR calculation in tandem with the Bradford Hill Criteria to calculate a Composite Causality Score (CCS).

I think my next paper will include the RGPS system as a comparison with this methodology.

Cheers for now.