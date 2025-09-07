There has been a recent call by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for us to “face reality” in the context of rising instances of cancer, specifically colon cancer. He describes his experiences with new cases of colon cancer in small children that he’s never seen previously in his career (posted on X below).

For the first time in my career, I’ve had a 13-year old child in our clinic die of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Why are children getting colon cancer? I have some ideas but isn’t it interesting how cases have started to explode since 2021?

I decided to look into VAERS and compare the number of colon cancer reports from 2018-2020 (ALL vaccines) and from 2021-2023 (COVID shots only) to see what’s going on there. I also calculated the proportional reporting ratio (PRR). It’s pretty big. Bigger than 2.

There are 84 reports of colon cancer (MedDRA code ‘Colon cancer’) in VAERS in the COVID shot context in the domestic data set from 2021-2023.

There is 1 report of colon cancer (MedDRA code ‘Colon cancer’) in VAERS for all vaccines combined in the domestic data set from 2018-2020.

Considering that there is (only) a 629% increase in total number of reports for these equal timeframes, and an 8300% increase in colon cancer reports, it warrants explanation as to why we see such a disproportionate rise in colon cancer reports versus the total report percent increase.

The PRR is 11.5 when considering all colon cancer reports for all vaccines combined and for the COVID shots alone, for equal timeframes. If the PRR is higher than 1, then causality is likely. You can also use a PRR cut-off value of 2. In this particular case, it doesn’t matter because it’s way higher than 1 or 2.

A PRR greater than 1 suggests that the adverse event is more commonly reported for individuals taking the drug of interest, relative to the comparison drugs. This could indicate that the adverse event is caused by the drug of interest and therefore a "side effect".

A PRR of 11.52 (Chi-square: ~949.47 (highly significant, p < 0.0001)) indicates that colon cancer is reported approximately 11.52 times more frequently for COVID compared to all vaccines, suggesting a strong association between the COVID shots and colon cancer reports relative to all other vaccines.

So, what gives? This government-owned pharmacovigilance database is specifically-designed to provide signals of potential-causal harms from biologicals. The PRR is the go-to for the owners of the data to seek out potential causal links. PRR bigly.

Next?