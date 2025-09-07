Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
5hEdited

Saw this comment recently on substack. This abnormal increase in cancer is not "environmental" i.e. food, water, or coming from our usual surroundings. This idea is a deliberate misdirection. Also there is no "metabolic nightmare". Young children do not get colon cancer because of some metabolic susceptibility. It was previously unknown, for God's sake!

"I’m a rural GP in Northern Alberta, Canada. My community is 60% vaccinated for Covid meaning I have a sizeable, if imperfect, control group.

Anecdotally, these shots increase the risk of many cancers - lymphoma and leukaemia chief among them.

I now have 3 vaccinated patients with multiple cancers simultaneously (all have lymphoma plus another primary) - which I haven’t seen before in my career.

Pancreatic cancer is another that’s seen a large uptick.

Apart from malignancy, I’ve had the first 3 retinal vascular occlusions of my career - all in vaccinated.

Sepsis from rare microorganisms, or sepsis presenting absent a robust immune response, is also more common. I could go on - sudden death, stroke.

The retrospective studies are missing huge signals for some reason. But the data is here in black and white if anyone cared to look."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
5hEdited

This used to be rare before age 50.

;-(

This goes into the post I am composing today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jessica Rose and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture