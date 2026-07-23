Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
6hEdited

The late Dr. Frances Boyle spilled the beans early on when the only person that would interview him was Alex Jones. Our worst enemy is not China, it is our very own government. Most of the disease today is either caused by our government poisoning our water, air, food or injecting us with stuff to make us sick or dead. What will it take for people to truly wake up. Take care of your body and it will take care of you. I will NEVER NEVER inject anything from big pharma in my body. I do not smoke, drink or eat any processed foods. I am 77 years old and do not even take as much as an aspirin. When God is ready to call me home I will let nature take its course. BUT with all the information that Rand Paul and Sen. Johnson have what has been done. NOTHING. I am starting to believe what they are doing is only to get votes and stay in office. It is time some arrests take place.

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Alex Washburne's avatar
Alex Washburne
3h

There are important features of this virus that are not consistent with the DEFUSE team’s objectives and preferred vaccine methods. DEFUSE inspired PLA work to “fast-follow” this US-led proposal, with the PLA work leading to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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