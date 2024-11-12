Cast your vote for your favorite Health and Science writer!
CDC could use someone like me (in my opinion)
We seek Health nominees who will help restore American vitality, longevity, security, and prosperity by making America healthy once again. We want public servants who will honor individual choice, understand root causes, support preventive and holistic care, and align with the rest of the Vision for Health below.
SUBMIT NOMINEE USING RED BUTTON TOP-RIGHT or https://nominees.mahanow.org/t/jessica-rose/4445
And thank you for the kind words so far!
Yup, the CDC certainly could use a brilliant and relentless resercher/writer like yourself, Jessica, but are you not "unacceptable" ?
😉
You are literally the perfect candidate to head the CDC! What an astounding turn around that would lead too :). Done!