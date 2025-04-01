I almost have no words to describe the generosity of spirit that embodies the Brownstone Institute: its people and mission, alike.

Brownstonians from all the world recently met in Spain to share, bond, impart information and most importantly, eat together. I saw some familiar faces, and had the extreme honor of meeting new ones. I say extreme honor because in one particular case, the life experiences (which as we all know is the best teacher) - and the way in which these stories were conveyed - were so wildly fascinating and deserving of honor. I was glued to their stories like eyes to a proverbial television set. Perhaps the TV comparison is a bit simplistic, but you know what I mean.

The Brownstone Institute and its core members continue to astound me by one thing: they are exactly who they present themselves to be. It seems so basic and obvious as a trait, but in the world of today, it is clearly not. Totalitarianism and the bought-and-paid-for legacy media are about as transparent as a glaucoma-ridden eye in a 200-year-old.

There is a line spoken by the main character Lisbeth in the movie “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” when she is being questioned about her background research on journalist Miguel, that I always remember that resonates particularly well here. On Miguel she says: “He is clean.” The lawyer in turn responds: “You mean, he is hygienic?” And she replies: “He is who he presents himself to be.” I always think about this statement as I wander my way through life because as she points out, it is an asset to be transparent as a journalist, and to me, as a human being as well.

Jeffrey Tucker himself maintains a consistent and clear message to the Brownstone writers and fellows: Be who you are; and if I can help you keep doing that in an insane totalitarian world - I will. How often do you meet someone who genuinely wants you to be exactly as you are, and even more? I don’t know about all of you, but especially in the years of late: I find this to be an entirely rare quality, and it is one that I treasure.

Before I share some photos of some of the in-between moments, I want to sincerely express my gratitude for the existence of this group of people. I sometimes find myself surprised that with all my own eccentricities as a scientist, a thinker, a human, and a woman, it is in fact these eccentricities that are not only encouraged, but celebrated.

A group of weirdos who want to live freely and justly - what a concept, eh?

And some albums:

Many thanks to the Brownstone Institute, to all who support Brownstone, and especially for the amazing chats amongst its members. Memories forever.