Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen
1d

Joel Salatin truly nailed the core issues. Thank you and Brownstone Institute for posting it.

We have certainly learned — some of us at least 😱🤣 — from the ever-increasing scope of the mRNA catastrophe just how corrupt, evil, and deadly the ‘regulation’ supervised by captured regulators can be.

The regenerative-ag model beautifully and so elegantly inverts that embedded evil. Your joy of that discovery is palpable‼️❣️

Collectively, we have a massive boulder to push up the hill. The more shoulders into the task, the quicker we will succeed.

And we WILL succeed. Many many signs that we are breaking through…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Star Ibis's avatar
Star Ibis
1d

I started following him, years ago, when he started his wonderful farm. I agree, wholeheartedly, that he has the road map to get us out of the land & foods mess that the modern assembly line food production has made. One of these days I will visit his farm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture