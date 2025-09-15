I just returned from yet another epic event put off by Brownstone Institute - the most incredible group of people I think I have ever met. Every single event they hold goes off without a hitch. It was held at a farm in Virginia called Polyface Farms (some of you may be familiar with it), and it is a monumentally-successful regenerative farm that uses the work-ability of animals and land to yield a place that is not only incredibly productive, beautiful and almost self-running, it is wildly free. Free from pesticides, ticks, GMOs, hormones and stress.

It is a free place on Earth.

And it is from decades of hard work, intelligent thought, design and allowance of nature to simply do her thing that it is so very epic.

Watch Joel Salatin’s speech here. You do not want to miss a word of it. This man is a legend and knows what he’s talking about. It’s like a guidebook to save our world.

Click on the above photo to hear speech posted on X by Brownstone Institute.

I have hundreds of photos of the farm from the past 2 days - from the animals to landscape but I don’t have an adaptor for my SD card that is compatible with my Macbook so unfortunately, I have no way to upload them for y’all to see yet.

Stay tuned for those!

I promised many of the attendees that I would write up our latest paper demonstrating DNA impurities in the Pfizer and Moderna vials and I am going to resolve that promise today. I also got quite a few comments about writing with a higher level of lay-speak, so I will do my best to accommodate. Comments and feedback is ALWAYS welcome!