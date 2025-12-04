Broken Truth interview at recent CHD event!
Dr. Jessica Rose: Poison, Profit, DNA Fraud & the Man They Won’t Call to Testify
Click on this photo of me making fun of foolish people to listen!
Click on this photo of me making fun of foolish people to listen!
No posts
It's good that Jessica acknowledges the fraud, but how far does it go?
Poison and profit are evident, but how about the DNA? The current hypothetical DNA is but a theory, and I am not convinced that it is a working hypothesis. It looks more like a cover-up for the unpublished knowledge:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-is-life-encoded
Please, respond, I'm eager to learn!
You're absolutely 100% brilliant sister! My goodness! The best interview and minutes I'll spend today. God loves you for sure! Godspeed 🙏